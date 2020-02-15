Gemma Collins dances a jig to celebrate the end of Valentine's Day

Reality star Gemma Collins shared a cryptic video on Instagram seemingly showing her delight that Valentine's Day was over.

The GC, 39, continues to endure an up and down love life, as her TOWIE co-star and on-off boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent has reportedly been in rehab in a £20,000 a month facility in Thailand after battling addiction issues.

And it looked like Gemma wasn't in the mood to celebrate Valentine's Day this year as she posted to her social media account that she was "glad" the day was over.

In the video, The GC was seen performing a happy little heel-clicking jig, made famous by 1970s comedy duo Morecambe and Wise.

She cryptically captioned the image: "Anyone happy Valentine's is over? Roll on pancake day!!"

It wasn't long before many of her 1.5million followers took to the site to agree with her.

"So happy Gem! You always hit the nail on the head," one fan wrote.

Another said: "She's the only one who understand me right now."

A third wrote: "She strikes again, love her."

"Someone wife Gemma up," another demanded.

Earlier on the loved-up day, Gemma shared a series of Instastories, which showed her celebrating the day by visiting friends in London and going out for a meal.

During the meal, she tucked into a variety of Turkish bread and told fans not to worry: she was going to head back to the gym the day after.

Arg didn't forget her though and posted a message to wish her a happy Valentine's Day.

He said: "Happy Valentine's Day to my GC, I'm so lucky to have a one in a million and very special girlfriend like you."

He continued: "Your loyalty and support means everything. I'm gonna make it up to you and turn things around. I'll be the best partner I can be. Love you always, Arg."

Earlier this year, Gemma sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted trying on wedding dresses at Bellissima Weddings store.

The Mail Online reported that Gemma left the wedding shop - in a pink suit - carrying a £1,650 dress from the store.

However, a source told the website: "Gemma isn't engaged – she's still with James [Argent] but he hasn't proposed.

"She was at the store with some of her team trying on dresses and having professional photographs taken."

Gemma later revealed she'd been there in collaboration with Mecca Bingo.

