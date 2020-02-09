Gemma Collins 'goes on fat burner drip to make her look like Khloe Kardashian'

TV fave Gemma Collins has stunned fans by posting images on Instagram that show her 'using a fat-burning drip'.

The GC , 39, has showed off her three-stone weight loss throughout the last year and is said to be determined to keep the weight off.

Now, after she unveiled a stunning new hair transformation, she has revealed that she has sought out further measures to make her 'look like Khloe Kardashian'.

TOWIE star Gemma visited pal Dawn Ward of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire at her health salon, to get a special treatment.

And Dawn took to her Insta Stories to document Gemma's session on the IV drip.

"Hello Instas, it's me the GC with Dawny, Brian and the beautiful, stunning Debbie," she began, showing a video of the drip.

Now, as you know I am on a mission to lose some pounds and look like Khloe Kardashian.

"I am on the fat burner plus which is an IV drip, it gives you energy."

She added: "In these winter months, we lack energy, once spring comes we get that step back in us."

Handing over to beauty therapist Debbie, she explained more about the drip and its benefits.

"It'll boost your immune system, it'll boost your energy but also it detoxifies your liver and it boosts your metabolism so that's why it's a good fat burner," she explained to the camera.

Gemma then quipped: "Can you be wired up to this 24/7 because I'd like to leave today with the whole apparatus and be permanently linked up to the drip?"

Last year Gemma courted controversy after she revealed that she had been using the SkinnyJab weight-loss injections to help with losing pounds.

She was warned that the jabs - not scientifically proven - could damage her health.

The injections claim to work by "removing hunger from the equation" while regulating blood sugar levels and helping the body turn stored fat into energy.

But a nutritionist told The Sun that hat the jab's main ingredient, liraglutide, is only designed for use with people who are "severely obese" or suffering from type 2 diabetes, "not those who want to lose a few pounds".

The makers of the £250-a-time jabs say that they aren't a 'fast fix' but for people who need to kick-start their weight loss regime.

ED! has approached a rep for Gemma for comment.

