Gemma Collins thanks worried fans for their ‘concern’ as she addresses ‘upset’

Gemma Collins has taken to social media to address fans following concerns that she looked ‘upset’.

The 40-year-old Diva Forever star often takes to Instagram to update her 2.2 million followers on her daily life.

But following a post featuring her hairdresser today (January 19), some were left worried over Gemma.

Gemma Collins worried fans on social media today (Credit: Instagram Story/gemmacollins)

Gemma Collins addresses worried fans

The post showed Gemma having her hair done in the early hours of the morning.

At one point, the star wiped underneath her eye as her hairdresser worked away on her locks.

But it appears the short clip left some fans concerned for the GC.

Huns, I weren’t upset

Following the post, Gemma took to her Instagram Story once again to address fans.

She told them: “Guys I just want to say you sent me loads of messages on my Instagram DMs saying I looked upset this morning.

“Huns, I weren’t upset. It was about 6 o’clock in the morning and Ed had knocked for a blow-dry.

Gemma insisted that she wasn’t ‘upset’ in the post (Credit: Instagram Story/gemmacollins)

Read more: James Argent ‘begs’ ex Gemma Collins to call off her engagement to Rami Hawash

“It was too early for me and I was just checking in with you all.”

She continued: “I weren’t with it and I’m not upset guys. I’m actually very happy, but thank you all for your concerns.

“I’m over the moon because my TikTok with [nephew] Hayden got over 3.3 million views. Life is good!”

Is Gemma engaged to boyfriend Rami?

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Gemma appeared to ‘confirm’ her engagement to partner Rami Hawash.

In an interview with The Times, the star was asked if she and Rami were now engaged.

She told the publication: “Yeah, but we can’t really come out and say anything yet because Ram was married before and his paperwork has not come through.

Gemma is happier than ever with boyfriend Rami Hawash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So until that’s officially signed, we’ve not said anything.”

The relationship milestone will mark the second time Gemma has been engaged to Rami.

The pair first started seeing each other in 2011, and then announced their first engagement two years later in 2013.

Read more: Daniella Westbrook sparks feud rumours with Celebrity Big Brother bestie Gemma Collins

However, they went on to split in 2014.

Gemma’s relationship news also didn’t go unnoticed with ex-boyfriend James Argent either.

Following her interview, the former TOWIE star reportedly told Gemma to ‘call off her engagement’, whilst at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.