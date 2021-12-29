Gemma Collins cautiously confirms she’s ‘engaged’ to on-off partner Rami Hawash

Gemma Collins has cautiously confirmed that she’s “engaged” to boyfriend Rami Hawash.

It’s the second time the couple have agreed to walk down the aisle, and The GC, 40, has also explained why they haven’t formally announced the news.

Gemma confirmed her engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins say about being engaged?

In an interview with The Times, Gemma was asked if she and Rami were now engaged.

She replied: “Yeah, but we can’t really come out and say anything yet because Ram was married before and his paperwork has not come through.

“So until that’s officially signed, we’ve not said anything.”

Gemma called Rami’s ex as “good as gold” and that she has a new partner.

She also says that she loves the child Rami and his ex share together – three-year-old son Tristan – “to death”.

However, it’s Rami and his ex’s paperwork that’s stopping them from making the big announcement.

“But until that paperwork’s signed I can’t come out.”

What did Gemma say about Rami over Christmas?

Gemma shared a loved-up snap of Rami on Christmas Day leaving no doubt how much she loves him.

The Instagram image showed Rami sitting in his festive jimjams surrounded by designer gifts.

She captioned the image: “Merry Christmas [Christmas present emoji] to the one I LOVE thank you for making my life so complete.

“[red heart emoji] @rami_hawash_ I love you looking forward to our life together forever [red heart emoji].”

Gemma and Rami together on the town (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When were Gemma and Rami first engaged?

Gemma and 48-year-old Rami first started seeing each other in 2011, and then announced their engagement two years later in 2013.

Sadly, they split in 2014.

And that’s when Gemma started her on-off relationship with TOWIE co-star James ‘Arg’ Argent.

After their well-documented split in 2020, it was revealed that Gemma and Rami had rekindled their romance in lockdown.

So much so, that she hinted at wedding plans earlier this summer.

In another Instagram post, she paid tribute to her guy on his birthday by playing a Lionel Richie song.

“You bring me PEACE to my life and soul and allow me to just be me,” she said.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAM, maybe Lionel will sing this at the wedding. It was you all along.”