Gemma Collins stuns Instagram fans as she poses in a bikini in the sun

Gemma Collins took to Instagram to say she’s feeling more body confident than ever after posing in a bikini.

The former TOWIE star, 40, has been hard at work on her fitness in recent months.

To celebrate her achievement, Gemma stripped down to a bikini in her latest Instagram post.

The reality star looked glowing as she showed off her progress in a black two-piece.

She told fans that she has been feeling “really body confident” lately and continues to thrive on her health journey.

“Girls, I’m just coming on here to say that the sun is shining,” she said.

“If any of you want to feel body confident then get your bikinis on.”

Gemma said she’s “feeling very body confident” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What else did Gemma say?

“I’m feeling very body confident!” added Gemma.

Gemma recently enlisted the health of a personal trainer to get whip herself into shape.

She captioned the short clip: “LET’S JUST ALL LOVE OURSELVES! Let’s stop pulling ourselves apart don’t let social media conform us into being all the same or control you keep thinking outside the box.

“Just be YOU LOVE YOU and be your own judge summer’s here, love your body, love you, it’s all about health and how you feel be realistic don’t talk bad to yourself LOVE YOURSELF.”

Fans were obsessed too, with one replying: “So proud of you hunny!”

Meanwhile, a second added: “You’re glowing!”

Another wrote: “You look unreal Gemma! You were always fabulous but loving how confident you are. Inspiration!”

Gemma Collins praised by her fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite looking amazing, Gemma’s road to fitness hasn’t been the easiest journey for the TV personality.

According to recent reports, she recently had to slow down on her life transformation due to suffering with polycystic ovary syndrome.

Despite her debilitating illness, Gemma said last month (May) that she was trying her best to not let it slow her down.

“Literally knocked me for six and I feel so stressed as I got so much to do but I just have to allow it,” she told fans on Instagram.

“The most important person is me and my health so I’ve just got to allow it.”

