gemma collins news: tearful star pays tribute to her friend
Gemma Collins attends funeral of ex-TOWIE star as she reveals speaking to him on night he took his life

Star's 'heartbroken' over death of Rhys Alan Smith

By Nancy Brown

Gemma Collins has shared the heartbreaking news that she’s attending her friend’s funeral today (May 21).

Rhys Alan Smith – who appeared in TOWIE and dated Harry Derbidge – died in Tenerife in April.

An inquest that opened last week revealed he had taken his own life.

And, in her post today, Gemma revealed that she spoke to Rhys – who she said was like a “little brother” – on the night he died.

gemma collins news: star attends funeral of friend
TOWIE star Gemma Collins shared some sad news earlier today (Credit: Instagram)

Gemma Collins news: What did she say about Rhys Alan Smith?

Reality TV diva Gemma revealed she was “heartbroken” as she prepared to say goodbye to her friend.

Read more: Gemma Collins leads tributes to ex-TOWIE star Rhys Alan Smith

She shared numerous videos – including one of Rhys singing to her – and pictures to Instagram.

Posting to her grid, she said it was going to be a “tough day”.

Gemma said: “My one in a million, @rhysalan you was a little brother to me.

“We all loved you like our own and today is going to be incredibly tough because it still doesn’t seem real.

I have been heartbroken recently, you were like a little brother to me.

“I would give anything to bring you back. You was nothing but sunshine, love and laughs.

“I hope you find peace where you are and I will see you again one day.”

gemma collins news: star attends funeral of friend
Heartbroken Gemma is attending her friend’s funeral today (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins ‘can’t get over’ last conversation

Gemma added: “I think of you all the time and I loved you so much.

“What I can’t get over is I spoke to you the same night you passed away.

Read more: Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she poses in white skinny jeans

“Always in my heart. Forever and ever #mygucci.”

Gemma also posted a video of Rhys with her parents.

She captioned it: “We all loved you so much.”

gemma collins news: star attends funeral of friend
Rhys Alan Smith took his own life last month (Credit: Instagram)

‘I’d give anything to magically bring you back’

On her Instagram Stories she also revealed her heartbreak as she shared a video of Rhys’ funeral flowers.

Gemma also admitted she would do “anything” to bring Rhys back.

Posting alongside a picture of the pair on holiday, Gemma said: “I have been heartbroken recently, you were like a little brother to me.

“I love you so much and I would give anything I have to magically bring you back.

“I just can’t believe you are gone,” she concluded.

