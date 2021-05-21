Gemma Collins has shared the heartbreaking news that she’s attending her friend’s funeral today (May 21).

Rhys Alan Smith – who appeared in TOWIE and dated Harry Derbidge – died in Tenerife in April.

An inquest that opened last week revealed he had taken his own life.

And, in her post today, Gemma revealed that she spoke to Rhys – who she said was like a “little brother” – on the night he died.

TOWIE star Gemma Collins shared some sad news earlier today (Credit: Instagram)

Gemma Collins news: What did she say about Rhys Alan Smith?

Reality TV diva Gemma revealed she was “heartbroken” as she prepared to say goodbye to her friend.

She shared numerous videos – including one of Rhys singing to her – and pictures to Instagram.

Posting to her grid, she said it was going to be a “tough day”.

Gemma said: “My one in a million, @rhysalan you was a little brother to me.

“We all loved you like our own and today is going to be incredibly tough because it still doesn’t seem real.

“I would give anything to bring you back. You was nothing but sunshine, love and laughs.

“I hope you find peace where you are and I will see you again one day.”

Heartbroken Gemma is attending her friend’s funeral today (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins ‘can’t get over’ last conversation

Gemma added: “I think of you all the time and I loved you so much.

“What I can’t get over is I spoke to you the same night you passed away.

“Always in my heart. Forever and ever #mygucci.”

Gemma also posted a video of Rhys with her parents.

She captioned it: “We all loved you so much.”

Rhys Alan Smith took his own life last month (Credit: Instagram)

‘I’d give anything to magically bring you back’

On her Instagram Stories she also revealed her heartbreak as she shared a video of Rhys’ funeral flowers.

Gemma also admitted she would do “anything” to bring Rhys back.

“I just can’t believe you are gone,” she concluded.

