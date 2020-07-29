Gemma Collins stuns in 'unedited' swimsuit photos on Greek holiday

Gemma Collins looked confident as she posed in "no filter" swimsuit pictures during her Greek island getaway this week.

The former TOWIE star, 39, shared enviable poolside snaps of herself posing in a leaf-patterned swimsuit at a hotel in Mykonos today (Wednesday, July 29).

And in the caption of the pictures - which Gemma said had not been edited or touched up - the TV diva sent her followers "good vibes".

What did Gemma Collins say about her swimsuit pictures?

She wrote: "Mykonos @cavotagoomykonos no filter or edit, just serving good vibes."

Fans rushed to praise the pictures, calling her a "goddess" and telling the GC she looks "gorgeous".

One follower said: "Gemma, I wish I was there with you now! How amazing do you look too."

Another wrote: "Love your swim outfit, you look [heart eyes emojis]."

A third told her: "Glowing! The GC is back."

Gemma Collins said the swimsuit pictures were unedited (Credit: Shutterstock)

An 'absolute beaut'

"Looking gorgeous as ever," someone else said.

A fifth wrote: "Absolute beaut.

Looking gorgeous as ever.

"I'm following your weight loss journey with interest," said another. "You are doing brilliantly and you look amazing. Never again get yourself a man who shames you and tries to make you feel bad about yourself."

They added: "You're worth so much better. Well done!"

It follows reports the reality star had to put an end to her turbulent relationship with James Argent, after he reportedly called her a "hippo" in a string of nasty text messages.

The former couple reportedly put an end to their seven-year romance after Arg claimed he wanted to be in an open relationship.

'Devastated' after her break-up

Following their split, Gemma wrote about her on/off boyfriend on Instagram, sharing a series of text messages that have since been deleted from her profile.

In one, reality TV star Arg reportedly compared her to a hippopotamus.

She wrote of her heartache: "Hey guys, as you can imagine I am absolutely heartbroken right now, shocked, totally in pain, and can't pretending I'm all smiles over the gram.

"I am so upset and devastated and hurt, I need some time off the gram to heal x."

ED contacted Arg's reps for comment.

