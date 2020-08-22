Gemma Collins has revealed smooth and rejuvenated skin after treating herself to a hydro facial.

The GC, 39, took to Instagram to show off her new soft skin and said that the results were “amazing” – making her look “different”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEKfODWnDde/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

What did Gemma Collins do to her skin?

She posted a video of her new refreshed skin, saying in a video: “Amazing. It’s so different.”

The TOWIE star couldn’t stop stroking and touching her face, a sure sign she was pleased with the results.

She said: “After a long week filming, thank you @thelondonaesthetics.

“Friday night is all about a good pamper. Lovely facial – also the profhilo treatment works wonders.”

Gemma also documented the procedure on her Instagram Stories, which showed her receiving the treatments at home.

She said that she hadn’t stopped working all week and that she was ‘exhausted’.

It wasn’t long until many of her 1.9million followers replied.

Gemma has new ‘soft’ skin

One follower commented: “Your skin looks amazing, definitely on point.”

“You look so much younger like that. Beautiful,” another said.

Finally, a third gushed: “Your skin looks unreal, you don’t need to wear makeup, pretty.”

The company that gave her the facial also documented Gemma’s pampering night by showing footage of the procedure.

An Instagram post said that she had received a hydra facial and brightening peel.

“As seen on the GC!!,” the company said.

“@gemmacollins1 glows and looks radiant after her bespoke vitamin-based Hydrafacial with @thelondonaesthetics.”

Gemma also received anti-ageing injections (Credit: Aaron Parfitt/SplashNews.com)

Gemma is no stranger to non-surgical procedures

The star has recently been detailing more of her lifestyle routine.

The Diva Forever star revealed on Instagram recently that she had been receiving anti-ageing injections in her hands and face.

“People always say to me, ‘Gem, you have such nice skin. What do you do?'” she said.

“The truth is I’ve been using Profhilo and the London Aesthetic Company has been injecting me.

“I cannot express to you how life-changing it is. It’s made me look so fresh, I cannot recommend it enough.”

