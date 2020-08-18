Gemma Collins reveals she’s had anti-aging injections in her hands and face

Gemma Collins has revealed she’s had anti-aging injections in her hands and face.

The Diva Forever star, 39, shared videos to her Instagram Stories as she had the injections, which contain hyaluronic acid.

Gemma told her fans the jabs help her achieve her “nice skin”.

Gemma Collins has revealed she’s had anti-aging injections in her hands and face (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Gemma Collins tipped to star in upcoming series

What did Gemma Collins say?

Gemma said: “People always say to me, ‘Gem, you have such nice skin. What do you do?’

“The truth is I’ve been using Profilo and the London Aesthetic Company has been injecting me.

“I cannot express to you how life-changing it is. It’s made me look so fresh, I cannot recommend it enough.”

Gemma Collins said the injections are “life-changing” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

In another clip, she added: “Guys, as you know, I’m 39 but I don’t look a day over 29.”

According to The Sun, the London Aesthetic Company charges £350 for an injection.

I cannot express to you how life-changing it is.

In addition, the company claims results last up to six months.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested Gemma could do Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Gemma is among one bookies’ favourites to take part in the next series of the BBC dance competition.

Gemma Collins could do Strictly Come Dancing this year, according to bookies (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bookmaker Coral has priced her at 4-5 to take part – and 16-1 to win and waltz away with the Glitterball trophy.

A representative for Coral told the Mirror: “We think this is Gemma’s year for the Strictly dance floor.

“She’s odds on to be dancing on our screens once more this autumn.”

However, earlier this month, Gemma revealed she has been in talks with Hollywood agents so she might be jetting across the pond.

Gemma Collins to hit Hollywood

The star told her Instagram followers recently: “I’m off to [film] DIVA then a few calls with Hollywood agents.”

Gemma revealed she has been in talks with Hollywood agents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, last year, Gemma hinted at a possible move to America during an episode of her reality show, Diva Forever.

“I have been offered work in LA and could be possible for me to make the transition,” she admitted.

Read more: Gemma Collins teases fans as she reveals she’s in talks with Hollywood agents

Speaking about her TV career, Gemma added: “I don’t regret anything I have ever done on TV. It got me to where I am today. I have always been REAL.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.