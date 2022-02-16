Gemma Collins revealed on Instagram that she had been put on a drip due to the “exhausting” after-effects of Covid.

The star shared the update with her 2.2 million Instagram followers yesterday (Tuesday, February 15).

What did Gemma Collins post on her Instagram story?

Gemma shared the update on her story (Credit: Instagram)

Gemma took to Instagram yesterday to share an update on her recovery from Covid with her fans.

The 41-year-old shared numerous pictures and videos of herself receiving treatment on her story.

In the first video on her story, Gemma can be seen getting a drip put up in her arm.

“So guys, today I am poorly,” Gemma can be heard saying in the video.

“Since having Covid, it’s really weird it’s like, I have these days where I literally cannot do a thing,” she continues.

“It is just so weird.”

What else did Gemma Collins say on Instagram?

Gemma is suffering from the after-effects of Covid (credit: SplashNews)

Gemma then posted a picture of her room and the drip with the caption: “Covid defo makes you feel weird after.”

The former TOWIE star then posted a selfie of herself on her sofa with the drip in her arm.

“Exhausting effects after Covid one day you feel another just awful,” she captioned the snap.

Gemma then posted a few videos where she introduced her nurse, Ninna, to her 2.2 million followers.

In the videos, Gemma’s nurse explains some of the after-effects of Covid to the 41-year-old.

In another short clip, Gemma jokingly begs Ninna not to leave as the nurse says her goodbyes.

What else has Gemma been up to?

Gemma has opened up about self-harm before (Credit: ITV)

Gemma’s battle with the after-effects of Covid came the day before her new documentary is set to air.

Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me, is set to see the star bravely open up about her battle with self-harm.

It will air tonight (Wednesday, February 16) on Channel 4.

The reality TV legend released a trailer for the new documentary last week. In the trailer, Gemma explains why she turned to self-harm.

“I was getting overwhelming emotion and I couldn’t cope with it,” she says. Later, Gemma reveals to her mum that she’s hidden her self-harming for over 20 years.

She admits: “I never told anyone because it was shameful, I was scared.”

Of the documentary, Gemma said: “I’m revealing a side of me I’ve previously kept very private.”

Gemma Collins: Self Harm & Me will air tonight (Wednesday, February 16) at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.

