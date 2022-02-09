Gemma Collins is set to open up about her self-harm battle in a new documentary on Channel 4.

The emotional film – which airs on February 16 – will see the reality star bravely discuss her personal struggle with self-harm.

Earlier today (February 9), Gemma shared a first glimpse of the intimate feature.

Gemma Collins releases self-harm documentary trailer

During the trailer, Gemma is seen bravely discussing her past struggles.

The star is seen attending a counselling session alongside a group of other people.

She said: “I was getting overwhelming emotion and I couldn’t cope with it.”

Later on, Gemma talks to her mum Joan about her problems with self-harming.

The star shared: “It’s something I’ve buried for nearly 20 years…

“I never told anyone because it was shameful, I was scared.”

Gemma Collins has released the trailer for her emotional self harm documentary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The trailer also features Gemma’s partner, Rami Hawash, who is seen comforting the star.

Posting the trailer on Instagram, Gemma wrote: “I’m so proud of my new documentary Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me coming to @channel4 next Wednesday 16th February at 9pm.

“I’m revealing a side of me I’ve previously kept very private.”

She added: “It has been hard and emotional to talk about, but it’s so important we open up about these things more and encourage others to get help if they need it.”

Gemma also tagged mental health charities, Mind and Harmless.

The intimate and personal film marks the first time that Gemma has went into detail on her battle.

Gemma previously shared her struggles with self-harming on Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

What has Gemma said in the past?

The TOWIE star previously discussed her self-harming struggles on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

At the time, Gemma revealed that she began self-harming after going through a termination when she was 20.

She told Piers Morgan: “I’ve still got scars on my wrist that I can see now. That especially, I look at that now and I see it as a sign of how far I’ve come.

“I’d just get a knife and start… I don’t know, it was like a release.

“It was a coping mechanism I think, but I am well out of it now, and I never tried to revisit that.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

