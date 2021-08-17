Gemma Collins hints at wedding plans with boyfriend Rami as she calls him her ‘destiny’

Gemma Collins has shared a touching birthday tribute to her boyfriend Rami Hawash.

The Diva Forever star, 40, took to social media to gush over her ex-fiancé yesterday (August 16), as she hinted at upcoming wedding plans.

The couple were previously engaged back in 2013, but rekindled their romance earlier this year.

Gemma Collins gushes over her boyfriend

Gemma accompanied the touching tribute with a series of snaps over the years.

She played out Lionel Richie hit You Are My Destiny in the background of the post, as she documenting their on-off romance.

In the caption, Gemma penned: “You are my DESTINY wishing you a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE.

You still take my breath away

“You still take my breath away when I look at you just like the first night I met you down the King Will in Chigwell.

“The timing wasn’t right then but the universe put us back together… and I didn’t expect it one bit, just as I was really happy being alone and content you rocked back up. Alright Ram.”

The reality star continued: “I never see it coming but thank you for making me so happy.

Gemma Collins shared a touching birthday tribute to boyfriend Rami Hawash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“You bring me PEACE to my life and soul and allow me to just be me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAM, maybe Lionel will sing this at the wedding. It was you all along.”

In addition, Gemma also shared a string of photos to her Instagram Story.

The snaps included a number of throwbacks, as well as one with her beloved mum Joan.

Gemma and Rami’s love story

The couple rekindled their romance this year following Gemma’s on/off relationship with James Argent.

They first started dating back in 2013, with the businessman popping the question over Christmas.

According to reports in April, Gemma and Rami had secretly been dating for months.

The reality star shared a series of photos of her boyfriend Rami (Credit: Instagram Story/ gemmacollins)

A source told the MailOnline: “Gemma has been seeing Rami again in secret for the last six months.

“The pair have enjoyed spending time together and getting reacquainted during date nights in London and Essex.”

Meanwhile, Gemma opened up about their relationship on a recent podcast.

Appearing on her Love Lounge podcast, she said: “I’ve got a lovely partner now and I’m very happy, I never saw that coming and I never predicted it.

“This is what I’m saying, you really have to let your past go and move to the future because everyone’s Prince Charming is out there somewhere.”

The TOWIE star also declared the upcoming months as her “summer of love”.

