Gemma Collins has left her fans stunned as she showed off her slimmer frame on Instagram.

The TOWIE star, 40, has recently adopted a new healthy lifestyle in a bid to shed the pounds.

And her loyal followers are certainly noticing the difference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

What did Gemma Collins share on Instagram?

Taking to social media today (August 6), Gemma updated fans whilst training in the garden of her Essex home.

The star looked incredible as she opted for a black sports bra and leggings set.

Addressing her followers in a clip, Gemma held onto a kettlebell weight as she revealed her work out tips.

Read more: Gemma Collins ‘wants to replace Holly Willoughby’ on This Morning

Speaking to the camera, she said: “People are scared to use weights because they think it’s going to bulk them.

“Actually, it gives you definition. And you don’t need to rush your exercises, you know. You can take time to do something really simple.”

The reality star went on to demonstrate her weight lifting technique.

Gemma Collins has stunned fans with her weight loss on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, she shared: “My bit that drives me mad is all the extra candy under the arms and the back, the back fat, can’t bear it.

“You can use a weight of your choice. I’m on 12 now but I didn’t start on a 12. You just take your time, take a stop midway through, get yourself a water.”

Gemma concluded: “The point I’m trying to make is you don’t have to kill yourself. Let’s get there, let’s get active.”

Fans praise Gemma’s weight loss

However, fans couldn’t help but point out Gemma’s drastic weight loss so far.

In the comments, one said: “You have really changed your body shape wow! Well done.”

Another added: “You are doing amazing @gemmacollins and look fabulous!!”

Gemma has worked hard to transform her figure (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Gemma Collins proves boyfriend Rami is a lucky man as she poses in white negligee

A third shared: “How amazing does she look!?”

A fourth wrote: “I want a GC fit series!!”

Another gushed: “Gem, you’re an inspiration.”

You have really changed your body shape

Gemma has reportedly lost an impressive 3.5 stone since embarking on her weight loss journey.

As well as regular exercise, the GC has also turned to freezing cryotherapy in a bid to shed the pounds.

The therapy is used for muscle regeneration and boosting immune reactions in the body.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.