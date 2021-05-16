Gemma Collins PCOS
Gemma Collins forced to cut back on workouts amid ongoing health condition

Gemma isn't feeling too great at all...

By Laura Hannam

Gemma Collins has issued an update on her personal health battle.

The Diva Forever star, 40, says her health is forcing her to do easier workouts.

She’s on a major health kick, but a polycystic ovary syndrome flare up is taking its toll.

The self-proclaimed diva said she is now trying to ‘listen to her body’ and go easy on herself.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself in a hot pink workout outfit.

Gemma Collins PCOS
Gemma Collins suffers from PCOS (Credit: SplashNews)

Gemma is doing easier workouts

She captioned the striking pic with: “Happy Sunday guys. Recap on the week – my PCOS hasn’t been great this week but I found the strength to keep going I did easier work outs and knew to listen to my body.

“I went to bed earlier got up a little later and didn’t over do it I’m always juggling a lot of plates but I just took it slower so this post is for anyone who needs to dig a little deeper you can do it.

“HAPPY SUNDAY and I’m literally counting down the hours for tomorrow! FREEDOM.”

Fans of The GC rushed to wish her well. Many praised her honesty about battling a chronic illness.

Gemma Collins workout
Gemma is cutting back on her workouts (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans are praising Gemma’s honesty

One user commented: “Thanks for this Gem, I’m a bigger girl who’s just been diagnosed with PCOS after having my son & I’m at a loss as to what to do and where to start. Nice to see that I’m not alone.”

Meanwhile, another user praised: “You’re doing so well, I’m also a PCOS sufferer and I wish I could find your motivation at the moment.”

Whereas a third user raved: “Well done Gemma, you look amazing. I suffer with PCOS, I know what the battles are like. Keep on going you amazing lady.”

Gemma says she was diagnosed with PCOS in her 20s and she’s struggled with her weight ever since.

The condition has also effected her fertility. Tragically, she revealed she suffered a miscarriage last year during lockdown.

During a Loose Women appearance, Gemma said: “It was really difficult for me in isolation because, as you know, with my condition of PCOS, it’s not easy to fall pregnant and I did suffer a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period.”

She continued: “I have suffered with it for the last 10 years. I started to gain weight when I was 28, my periods were all over the place. I’ve suffered miscarriages.

“I did go through a very sad miscarriage in lockdown. Due to PCOS I just thought that I was having an unusually heavy period. I actually left it 10 days.”

