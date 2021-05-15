Gemma Collins has shown off her impressive weight loss in a tight-fitting, hot pink crop top.

The GC, 40, posed for a picture before embarking on a workout in the clingy number and matching leggings.

Gemma is on a quest to slim down and she has already shed more than three stone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

Read more: Gemma Collins shows off weight loss after receiving support from Joe Wicks

Sharing her picture on Instagram, she told fans that the rainy weather was not stopping her regime.

Alongside the snap, which she took while standing next to a treadmill, Gemma said: “This weather sucks!

“But won’t take me off my fitness plan! Makes you feel soooooo good!”

Gemma’s friends and fans have commented in their droves, telling the star just how well she is doing.

Her former TOWIE pal Billie Faiers wrote: “Wow! Gemma you look amazing!”

Gemma is on a new quest to shed even more weight (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Echoing this, another follower said: “You look amazing Gemma.” A third wrote: “An inspiration right there!”

Gemma first decided to shape up following her Dancing On Ice stint in 2019.

The star lost a whopping three stone using various of methods, including controversial weight loss injections.

Gemma has now enlisted the help of a tough body coach to help her reach her target weight.

A fortnight ago, the Diva Forever star told fans she has shed another 5lbs after joining up with online coach Scott Francis.

Read more: Gemma Collins dazzles at Brit Awards in disco ball dress

Scott compares himself to a Sergeant Major, previously saying: “I have more of a hard line approach.”

Gemma is now following a ‘high fat’ diet that has been tailored to her.

She has also stripped naked given Cryotherapy a go, which uses freezing temperatures to blast fat cells.

Gemma’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, with fitness guru Joe Wicks heaping praise on her.

Speaking to Metro, Joe said: “I think anyone that is going through a physical and mental transformation is inspiring, I think good luck to everybody.

Gemma was recently praised by Joe Wicks (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“It’s about inspiring and people have different journeys. It’s not always about fat loss and weight loss, some people have a positive message around mental health and how they feel.”

Joe added: “I don’t know Gemma Collins personally… but good luck to anyone trying to inspire the people.”

Gemma was utterly delighted to read Joe’s comments and couldn’t wait to thank him.

“Thank you Joe Wicks the ultimate fitness guru for being really supportive and not judging me!!” she wrote online.

“It really gave me a push yesterday and meant so much so thank you!!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.