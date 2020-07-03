Gemma Collins’ fans beg her to reveal secret to incredible weight loss after latest video

TV's Gemma Collins has showed off her incredible weight loss once again and fans are begging to know her secret.

The Dancing On Ice star has lost over three stone in the last year after adopting a healthier lifestyle.

On Friday, Gemma showed off her slimmed-down figure in a black and white zebra printed jumpsuit from her own clothing collection.

In the video, Gemma said: "Girls, you all love the jumpsuits.

"They are now online in lots of different prints. Just absolutely perfect for the summer weather."

Fans couldn't get over how amazing Gemma looked, with many asking how she lost the weight.

One person commented: "Tell me your secret about your weight loss."

Another wrote: "You look amazing girl, if don’t mind me asking what sort diet are you doing if any?"

Gemma Collins' fans begged for her weight loss secret (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

A third said: "You're doing fab Gemma, what's the diet?"

Others couldn't stop praising Gemma.

Gemma's weight struggles started when she found out she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

She recently opened up about the condition on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in her 20s.

What did Gemma say?

She said: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since.

Gemma Collins has lost a lot of weight in the last year (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

"However I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most."

However, she has since been reassured her weight loss may increase her chances of conceiving.

Meanwhile, Gemma told The Sun that she's got a "fabulous doctor" and she can "definitely have a child" as she's carrying less weight.

She added: "I would love to have a child.

"It would be great for me and such a positive message for all the girls out there who don’t want to rush their life.

"But in my forties I’d love everybody to see The GC walking around with a pram."

