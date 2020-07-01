The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Gemma Collins convinced she isn’t a human and wants a baby with an alien

She did say she would like a baby in her forties!

By Rebecca Carter
Reality star Gemma Collins has revealed she's convinced she isn't a human being.

The Dancing On Ice star, 39, admitted she would even like to have a baby with an alien on her podcast, The Gemma Collins Podcast.

Gemma and her friend Lucas discussed how they think life started on Earth.

Gemma Collins believes she isn't a human being (Credit: Ralph / SplashNews.com)

She told listeners: "I'm not convinced still that I'm a human, I feel like I'm a extraterrestrial some days.

"I feel like people look at me like I'm an extraterrestrial but I like it. I like to be different I think if we was all the same life would be boring.

"So this really got me thinking where we came from."

After speculating on different theories, Gemma added: "We ain't going to know, we're not going to know until we pass on this Earth plane and we go into another dimension.

Gemma admitted she would even like to have a baby with an alien (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I hope I end up with the aliens and I end up with a little alien baby!"

Gemma's baby hopes

The star has recently opened up about her wishes to have a (human) baby in her 40s.

I hope I end up with the aliens and I end up with a little alien baby!

The former TOWIE star told The Sun: "I would love to have a child.

"In my forties I’d love everybody to see The GC walking around with a pram."

Gemma has lost a lot of weight after adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Gemma said she would like to have a baby in her 40s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma's weight struggles started when she found out she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

She recently opened up about the condition on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in her 20s.

What did Gemma say?

She said: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since.

As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since however I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most ❤️💗❤️ sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy 💗and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments !!! I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME ! Lots of people have bullied me taunted me and also early on in the industry loose weight Your too fat to promote my brand !!! It’s endless !!! Cough cough .... where are you people now 🤔 WHERE AM I 🤗 RISE HIGHER ✌🏻 always BELIEVE IN YOU 💫 my heart has always been the same no matter of my size 💗

"However I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most."

However, she has since been reassured her weight loss may increase her chances of conceiving.

Gemma said she's got a "fabulous doctor" and she can "definitely have a child" as she's carrying less weight.

