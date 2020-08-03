Gemma Collins excites fans as she announces she's filming for new Diva Forever series

Gemma Collins has announced she's starting filming for her new series of Diva Forever next week.

The reality TV star thrilled fans with her series, Diva In Lockdown, earlier this year.

But now, Gemma is getting ready to film a brand new season called Diva Out of Lockdown.

She shared an edited photo to Instagram showing herself in front of the Hollywood sign.

In the picture, Ellen DeGeneres is seen with a red 'X' across her face after recent allegations made by her employees involving racism, workplace intimidation and other mistreatment.

What did Gemma Collins say?

Gemma wrote: "Guys this has made me lol, so really excited to tell you I start filming DIVA!!!

"Yes DIVA OUT OF LOCKDOWN, phew... this week !!! So you will be seeing it all very soon."

Gemma Collins is filming a new series of her reality show (Credit: ITVBe)

Fans were delighted by the news.

One person said: "Oh I can not WAIT!!!"

Another wrote: "THIS MADE MY YEAR."

A third commented: "Phew. Life is complete again."

Gemma has recently enjoyed a holiday in Mykonos as she took a break from work.

She recently shared photos of her radiant tan as she showed off her weight loss.

Gemma posed in a gold glittery dress as she branded herself a "gold goddess".

She wrote: "GOLD GODDESS no filter or edit."

Fans were stunned by Gemma's appearance, with one writing: "You look absolutely amazing. Where is you dress from. I love it!"

Another said: "You look so insanely stunning."

A third gushed: "I really do think you look amazing. Plus size and confidence I wish I had a smidge of it."

Gemma Collins has reportedly lost over three stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to reports, she has lost three stone over the last year.

The Diva Forever star recently said she feels confident enough to wear a bikini again.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: "It's no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown. But now things are easing and we can travel again, it's nice to be able to travel feeling more confident.

"I'm wearing bikinis for the first time in ages!"

