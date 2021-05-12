Gemma Collins most definitely made an entrance at the Brit Awards last night (May 11).

The former TOWIE star admitted on her way home: “I’ve had the most amazing time.”

And it certainly looked like she did, with Gemma quaffing Dom Perignon in a VIP box at London’s O2 Arena.

Gemma Collins was on sparkling form last night (Credit: Instagram)

What did Gemma Collins wear to the Brit Awards?

Never one to shy away from a limelight-stealing outfit, Gemma outdid herself at the BRITs.

She wore a floor-length silver glitter ball-esque dress by Pat McGrath.

It featured a thigh-high slit that flashed her tanned and toned pins.

Not content with her head-to-toe sparkling look, she accentuated her weight loss by wearing a corset around her middle to further define her waist.

Although she did admit that she couldn’t breathe and it was breaking her ribs!

The minute you learn to love yourself you won’t want to be anyone else.

Gemma completed her looked with a netted diamanté headband that partially covered her face.

Gemma said: “The minute you learn to love yourself you won’t want to be anyone else.

“Had such fun last night I drank DP [Dom Perignon] and had a dance it felt soooo good.”

She also thanked the dress’s designer for “giving me the girl power for tonight”.

Gemma was seen on her Instagram Stories partying the night away in a VIP box with Tallia Storm and DJ Roman Kemp.

What did Gemma’s fans say about her Brit Awards look?

Many of Gemma’s fans loved her look.

In fact, one called her the “queen of the night”.

“Wow wow wow,” said another.

“You look amazing. All your hard work and determination is paying off,” said another commenting on her weight loss.

“She’s an icon, a legend and she is the moment,” declared another.

Others said they confused Gemma for singer Rita Ora.

“I thought you were Rita Ora,” said one.

“Thought this was Rita Ora at first – had to take a closer look,” revealed another.

What did the inevitable haters say?

However, as Gemma well knows, you can’t please all of the people all of the time.

One cruelly said: “The state of it,” and added vomiting emojis.

Others said they think that Gemma’s stylist “hates” her.

“Your stylist hates you,” declared one.

“Sack your stylist immediately. This is an awful outfit for you,” said another.

“You have money now Gemma so please surround yourself with real people that care and give you good advice.”

“Fire your stylist now,” said a third.

“Sorry Gemma but that dress is awful, you need a new stylist,” said another follower.

And, while some had noted that she looked like Rita Ora, another commented that they thought she looked like something else.

Tin foil.

They quipped: “Bake for 60 minutes at 180 degrees fan assisted.”

Finally, another posted: “You look like a glitter ball that’s been run over.”

Gemma Collins pulled out all the stops for the Brit Awards (Credit: Instagram)

Gemma had ‘the most amazing time’ at the Brit Awards

The negative comments appeared to do little to ruin Gemma’s night, though.

She left the show, champagne in hand, heading home to get a good night’s sleep ready for her early morning workout today (May 12).

And she declared: “I’ve had the most amazing time.”

