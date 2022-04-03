Gemma Atkinson has revealed that Giovanni Pernice helped during her relationship with partner Gorka Marquez.

The Hollyoaks star gave a rare insight into their romance in a new interview.

During the chat, Gemma explained that the pair experienced resentment after the birth of daughter Mia.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been together since 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Atkinson opens up on relationship rough patch

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous, Gemma discussed their struggles following Mia’s birth.

Gorka returned to work shortly after his partner welcomed little Mia, which prompted heavy criticism.

Additionally, Gemma admitted that she “resented that he was back on the road touring”.

Luckily, fellow dancing star Giovanni stepped in and the truth was revealed.

Speaking about Gorka, she explained: “I resented that he was back on the road touring. What I didn’t realise was that he was feeling resentment towards me for being at home.

“Giovanni texted me and said, ‘You need to ring Gorka to check [on him] because he’s not come out with us.’

Giovanni rang Gemma over Gorka (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I FaceTimed him and he was in the hotel room on his own and he got upset and said, ‘I just want to come home. I don’t want to be here.'”

Thankfully, the couple are currently happier than ever.

Gemma has returned to Hollyoaks

Last month, Gemma reprised her role as Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks – 16 years after her last appearance.

The star has also graced the small screen as Carly Hope in Emmerdale from 2015 until 2017.

In an interview with OK!, Gemma was asked if she would do any other soap.

She told the publication: “Emmerdale has mentioned me going back, but with soaps the thing that people don’t realise is that the cast and crew do quite gruelling hours.

“What I love about my job with the radio is I know every single day I’m going to get home. I can plan my family life and fit being a mum around that job.”

She continued: “Maybe when Mia is a bit older I’ll consider it, but at the minute it’s not practical. Especially with Gorka doing a lot of touring.”

Gemma’s return to Hollyoaks isn’t set to be a long one, as she forms part of a developing storyline for Zara Morgan.

