Gemma Atkinson gets glam makeover for ‘mums night out’

Actress Gemma Atkinson stunned fans on her Instagram as she unveiled a sultry new hairstyle for a night out.

The former Emmerdale star teased fans with the build-up to her big reveal as she uploaded a series of videos to her story.

Gemma, 34, made a scared face as she posed with foil filtering through her platinum blonde locks as she underwent the change of style.

Gemma looked stunning on her night out (Credit: Gemma Atkinson/Instagram)

She captioned the clip “What colour is she planning today?” as she toyed with her followers.

Later in the day Gemma then revealed her toned-down new hairstyle as she told her fans she had “switched it up”.

The popular Strictly star admitted that she had decided to add more natural tones, such as “caramels and fudges”.

Gemma admitted that hair maintenance was hard with her fiance Gorka Marquez away and her caring for their two-year-old daughter, Mia, alone, so the new toned-down look made sense.

She then laughed as she flipped her hair around and asked: “New hair, who dis?”

Gemma got her hair revamped just in time for a night out with her friends on Saturday (August 28).

Gemma Atkinson and her fiance Gorka Marquez (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She showed off her glamorous outfit for the outing posing in a mirror in an elegant strappy black midi dress.

Gemma showed off all angles of her choice of garments in the mirror in a series of videos on her Instagram story.

She then crouched down to pet her dog as she displayed the leg flashing side split in her frock.

The mum of one posted a series of updates throughout the evening as she enjoyed her ‘mums night out’ with friends.

Gushing about their lengthy friendship she wrote: “Always fun with these ladies! Over 30 years of friendship, adventures and a shed load of secrets that can NEVER be revealed.

“A lot of things in life change, but our friendship never will.”

Earlier this week Gemma was forced to defend her parenting choices. She had been criticised for letting her toddler daughter use a dummy.

At the time she posted: “No it doesn’t worry me at all. When she doesn’t want it she doesn’t want it, when she does she does.

“I’m not going to deprive her of a dummy. Crikey.”

What do you think of Gemma’s glam new look? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!