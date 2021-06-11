Gemma Atkinson has revealed a new sparkling set of teeth on Instagram.

The 36-year-old former Hollyoaks, I’m A Celebrity and Strictly star has been wearing dental aligners, and has now showcased the results.

And Gemma was thrilled by how they looked… apart from one little thing.

Gemma was delighted with the top row

What did Gemma Atkinson show on Instagram?

Filming a short video in her car and showing of her newly straightened gnashers, Gemma excitedly told fans: “Finished my Invisalign for me top teeth.”

And even though she seemed delighted with the top row, there was one thing that was nagging her.

She pointed to one tooth on the bottom row and said: “Bottom ones… I’m going to be honest with you.

“There’s one peggy that’s not moved, so I’ve got to have a few more weeks on me bottom, but me top… I can now start on me whitening.”

Gemma showed off her new gnashers

Only a few more weeks to go

Once again showing off the top row to camera, she said: “Look at those bad boys!

“But then it’s just this [pointing to the bottom row tooth]. It looks like I’ve got one tooth missing.”

She tagged in her dentist on the videos, calling him a “genius”.

Gemma also said that she had “a few more weeks to go on the bottom and then I’m all done”.

Gemma and fiancé Gorka welcomed baby Mia in 2019

What else has Gemma been up to?

Also on Instagram, Gemma shared an adorable snap of daughter Mia, who is almost two years old.

It showed the toddler making breakfast, but Gemma said that sometimes she misses out on these magical moments.

“Left for work before Mia woke today and she was in bed when I got home also,” she said.

“Im SO lucky to do the jobs I love, but I’m always a tad sad when I miss her mornings or bedtimes.”