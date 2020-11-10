Gemma Atkinson fears daughter Mia has missed out during lockdown

Gemma Atkinson has shared her fears over daughter Mia after the tot has missed out throughout lockdown.

The former Emmerdale star, 35, addressed her concerns on Instagram today (November 10), as she posted two adorable snaps of the one-year-old to her profile.

Asking her 1.5million followers for advice, Gemma revealed she was contemplating on sending little Mia to nursery to help her make friends.

But on the other hand, the actress admitted she would miss out on their usual routine together.

Gemma wrote: “It makes me sad that Mia has missed out on so much interaction with other children this year. Before lockdown she had 3 baby group classes and she loved it!

“Out walking If she sees other children she stops and points at them all smiles and nattering away. I’m thinking of enrolling her at a nursery 2 mornings a week next year.

“I’m extremely lucky I’m able to have my mornings with her so the mum guilt will be stupidly high taking her when it’s not needed for practical reasons shall we say, but I feel for her benefit it’s very much needed.”

She added: “She’s not 2 until July though so is it too young to be leaving her when she loves her mornings home with me?! I don’t know what to do.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many urging the star to go with her gut.

One wrote: “You know best! You are her mummy and if you think she needs more child interaction then go for it!”

A second added: “You know what’s best for your baby! If you think she will love being with other kiddies, go for it! You can always just try it and if it doesn’t work out take her out.”

Gemma opens up on ‘mum guilt’

The comments didn’t go unnoticed by Gemma, who later took to her Instagram Story.

She said: “Thank you guys, loads of you have done the same.

“It’s hard because you don’t get these times back, so half of me is like no and spend the time with them.”

Gemma added: “It’s hard but it’s only two mornings a week. If I do it when I’m not in work, at least I can take her and pick her up. It’s so hard, I feel so guilty.”

Gemma often opens up on mum guilt.

In September, the former Strictly star, who shares Mia with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, admitted she was finding it hard to balance motherhood and work.

She explained: “I’m always torn when it comes to leaving Mia for work as I’ve been totally spoilt having my mornings with her.

“But I also love my career and job opportunities and obviously want to show her the importance of working.”

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Mia in 2019.

