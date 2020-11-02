Strictly Come Dancing: Gemma Atkinson reveals daughter Mia won’t stop watching Gorka Marquez perform

Gemma Atkinson has revealed daughter Mia won’t stop watching boyfriend Gorka Marquez perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The adorable 15-month-old is clearly following in her Strictly dad’s footsteps as she danced along to his routine with Maisie Smith on Instagram.

In the clip, Gemma filmed little Mia as the tot smiled at her dad on the television at home.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share daughter Mia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alongside the video, she wrote: “Still on the samba in our house.”

Mia wiggled from side to side as Gorka and Maisie’s week one performance played in the background.

Covering her face with her hand, Gemma, 35, added: “We’re going to have nine weeks of samba.”

As the video came to an end, Mia started to clap.

Gemma shared a clip of the 15-month-old dancing to Gorka on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Instagram Story/glouiseatkinson)

Strictly: How did Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez meet?

Gemma and Gorka met during Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in February 2019.

Back in September, Gemma shared a touching message to her partner on his 30th birthday.

The former soap star also revealed her heartache at not being able to celebrate with him as he prepared for the new series of the BBC show.

Gemma covered her face as Mia watched on (Credit: Instagram Story/glouiseatkinson)

Alongside a string of photos, she wrote: “Happiest of Birthdays to you Gorks! Sending you all the love and happiness you deserve. Sorry we can’t be together today or fly in your family and friends and celebrate with a mammoth 30th party as we planned.

“Once all of this is over, it’s the first thing we’re doing. Enjoy your special day my love. I’ve told Giovanni to give you 30 kisses and Aljaz to buy you 30 shots. We love you so much!”

Who are Strictly viewers tipping for the Glitterball trophy?

Maisie, 19, and Gorka won over the judges with their incredible tango routine on Saturday.

The performance awarded them a total of 25 points, with many viewers convinced that the pair are destined for Glitterball glory this year.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Wow smashed it again… I think we sure have the winner here in Maisie… already over competition-wise in my opinion.”



A second said: “Think you may be looking at the winner right there.”

Former Home Secretary and Labour MP Jacqui Smith was the first to be eliminated from this year’s series alongside Anton du Beke.

