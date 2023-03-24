Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson: A full timeline of the dramatic relationship, break-up and pregnancy

Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson have had all eyes on them and their relationship since Laura announced she was pregnant earlier this year.

Gary confirmed they were no longer together and was reportedly ‘devastated’ by the split.

Actor Gary is best known for his roles on The Bill, Hollyoaks and EastEnders.

Laura was a runner-up on Love Island in 2018, alongside Paul Knops.

Who is Gary Lucy’s ex-wife?

Gary Lucy was previously married to former actress Natasha Gray from 2014 until 2018.

The pair married in 2014 after over 10 years together. Gary told OK! Magazine at the time: “She’s my best friend and I couldn’t think of anyone better to spend the rest of my life with.”

Gary and Natasha had four children together – India, born in 2005, Elvis, born in 2011, Sadie in 2015.

Their son Theodore was born in 2018, just weeks after Gary and Natasha announced their split.

They said in a statement at the time: “We’re just two best friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives possible.”

Laura was also previously with Another Level singer Dane Bowers, and the pair lived together in Dubai.

Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson met on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: E4)

August 2022: How did Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson meet?

Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson met while they were filming Celebs Go Dating in August last year.

They went on an exciting one-on-one date on a yacht in Cyprus, where sparks flew.

Gary said on the show: “I am looking for a long-term relationship, let’s just hope we hit it off.”

The pair shared a romantic kiss on their date and despite Gary getting a wave of seasickness, they appeared to hit it off.

They even discussed Laura’s hopes for being a mum during their date!

Gary joked: “Come on, let’s go and make a baby!”

December 2022: Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson spend Christmas together

By Christmas 2022, the pair appeared to be in a relationship as they shared Instagram photos together.

But it wasn’t drama-free as Gary was whisked away to hospital after a scary car accident.

Gary received a nasty knee injury, and Laura shared a picture of a card of Saint Joseph.

She wrote: “We’re not religious but thank you Saint Joseph for saving my love.”

Laura admits she ‘going through a hard time’ as break-up rumours begin in January (Credit: E4)

January 2022: Laura admits ‘I’m going through a very difficult time’

But by January 2022, rumours that the pair had called it quits began after Laura posted a cryptic Instagram story.

She wrote: “I know I’ve been a little quiet on here and not myself this week or so.

“I’m going through a very difficult time, I actually don’t think I’ve ever felt so stressed in my life.

“As we all know Instagram isn’t real life but oversharing negativity has never been something I like doing. Anyway, my thought of the day for us all is never lose yourself or your voice.”

At the time, she reportedly removed photos with Gary from her Instagram and unfollowed him. She still does not follow Gary on Instagram.

February 15: Laura Anderson announces pregnancy with Gary Lucy

Laura announced she was pregnant on her Instagram on February 15.

She initially captioned the post: “Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23,” alongside a video of her early pregnancy moments.

One photo showed Gary posing at Christmas with a baby grow that said: “The One Where We Become Parents. Baby Lucy Due August 2023.”

Laura has since changed the caption on the post, writing: “My heart is full. Bubba due Summer ‘23.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R A A N D E R S O N (@lauraanderson1x)

February 15: Gary Lucy confirms he and Laura Anderson have split

On the same day, Gary confirmed to The Sun that he and Laura are no longer together.

He said: “I love Laura but we are no longer together.

“My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby.”

A source told The Sun that he travelled to Glasgow to “try and win her back” but was left “devastated” as Laura was “adamant” that they were over.

Gary lives in Essex, where he co-parents his four children with ex-wife Natasha.

February 18: Gary Lucy confesses ‘I won’t stop loving her’

In another interview with The Sun, published on February 18, Gary claimed that Laura wanted him to move to Scotland to raise their baby together.

But Gary said with his four kids it would be “impossible” to uproot.

He confessed: “I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could.”

I haven’t stopped loving her and I won’t stop loving her.

Gary also added that he still loved Laura, and hoped to be together in the future.

He admitted: “I’m really gutted. I haven’t stopped loving her and I won’t stop loving her.”

February 22: Laura ‘forced’ to set the record straight

A few days later on February 22, Laura took to Instagram to set the record straight on Gary’s claims.

She wrote: “I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary.

“However, due to what has now been publicly shared by other parties, I have been left with no other choice.”

The Love Island star added: “Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private.

“Our plan was for me to move to Essex to start our family which I was more than happy to do.

“However, since the breakdown of our relationship, I have remained at home in Scotland. My priority is bringing my baby up in a calm and stable environment.”

Laura claimed that she “never asked or expected” Gary to move to Scotland.

She added: “I am fully focused on having a healthy, happy pregnancy and remain excited to share this incredible journey with you all. Thank you so much for your support! Laura, Buddy & Bump.”

Laura is pregnant with her first baby (Credit: Cover Images)

February 24: Laura confessed she is ‘definitely not’ on good terms with Gary

It appeared that Gary’s comments to The Sun left Laura reeling as she admitted she wasn’t on good terms with him on her Instagram.

A few days later, Laura did a Q&A on her Instagram stories when a fan asked why split from Gary.

She said: “I don’t really want to get into this but there were loads of reasons…

“The truth always comes out in the end, whatever.”

Laura once again clarified that she did not ask Gary to move to Scotland. She added: “But I definitely did not tell Gary to move to Scotland.”

Another fan then asked if she and Gary were on good terms, and she replied: “Definitely not.”

March 18: Laura Anderson ‘disturbed’ about the amount of trolling she’s received

On March 18, Laura made a post to her Instagram where she admitted she was “disturbed” by the amount of trolling she’s received.

On holiday in the Maldives, Laura posted photos of her while cradling her baby bump.

She wrote: “It is quite disturbing the amount of trolling a pregnant woman receives just by breathing these days.

“I’m not sure if people realise the stress they can cause BOTH parties. I know I’ve felt it, especially while going through a distressing break up which nobody actually knows the truth about.

“So let’s back off and give mothers the peace and respect they deserve to focus on the physical and mental well-being of themselves and their unborn bundle of joy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Lucy (@gary.lucy)

March 23: Gary Lucy announces the baby’s gender

All was quiet for a while before Gary announced the gender of his and Laura’s baby.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote: “For everyone that’s been asking…”

The post included a picture of a crown captioned: “Daddy’s girl.”

Confirming their baby was a girl, Gary added a compliment to ex-girlfriend Laura.

He added: “Let’s hope she inherits her Mummy’s looks. Can’t wait to meet you, baby bear.”

Laura did not post about the baby’s gender.

March 24: Laura ‘really upset’ as Gary announced baby’s gender ‘without her consent’

On March 24, a source close to Laura told the Mirror that Laura was reportedly “really upset” as Gary announced the baby was a girl “without her consent”.

Laura posted pictures on holiday in the Maldives and has not posted about the baby’s gender or about Gary’s announcement.

Fans supported her since the reports that she was “upset” came out.

One fan wrote: “It’s Laura’s first pregnancy she might have had plans to reveal it to family first or a gender reveal party which is pretty much pointless now.”

Another fan added: “It’s so bad and he knew exactly what he was doing.”

ED! contacted reps for Gary and Laura on this.

Read more: Gary Lucy announces unborn baby’s gender following split from pregnant ex Laura Anderson

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.