Former Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy showed off his horrible bruises following his shock car accident on Boxing Day.

The actor found himself in the hospital after spending his first Christmas with partner Laura Anderson before crashing his car.

Although Gary was lucky enough to walk out of the hospital the same day, the accident left a nasty bruise on his leg.

And it isn’t pretty!

Gary Lucy shows his horrific bruising following his car crash on Boxing Day (Credit: E4)

Gary Lucy shows off horrific injuries following car accident

Gary reportedly spent Christmas apart from from his children and ex-wife Natasha Gray this year, as he shared his first Christmas with his new girlfriend Laura.

Viewers were able to see Gary and Lucy’s romance first hand as they met while filming the E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating.

And the pair have been infatuated with each other ever since.

However, their first Christmas together turned to tragedy when Gary ended up in Glasgow Royal Infirmary after a horrific car accident.

Thankfully Gary was able to leave the same day after only suffering an injury to his knee.

But it left a nasty bruise!

Gary Lucy shares photo of his horrific injuries on his Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

Following the crash, Gary shared a photo of his smashed car on his Instagram saying: “Someone was watching over me today.”

The father of four then shared an update of his injuries yesterday.

Gary posted a picture on Instagram showing off his dark purple bruising on his leg.

He captioned it: “So pretty” with a vomiting emoji.

Ouch!

Gary’s partner Laura also shared a photo of a religious card after the incident, thanking Saint Joseph for saving Gary.

She said: “We’re not religious by thank you Saint Joseph for saving my love.

“Gary’s gran gave him this, it has words about safety and protection on the other side.

“I pulled it out of his bag yesterday morning just before his accident.”

