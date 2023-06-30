Heartbreaking confession Monty Don made about debilitating health condition: ‘I was unhealable’

Gardeners’ World star Monty Don once opened up about his battle with depression as he admitted he was “unhealable”.

The animal lover and horticulturist, who is back on screens tonight (June 30) with an episode of Gardeners’ World, suffered bouts of depression.

In his book, The Jewel Garden, Monty opened up about the impact of losing his business due to the financial crisis of 1987.

TV star Monty previously opened up about his depression (Credit: Today/YouTube)

Monty Don on depression battle

The star wrote that his temper became “unreasonable”. He added: “[In the end] I went to see a healer. I can’t remember if he was a herbalist, acupuncturist, homoeopath or white coated faith healer, but I liked him.

“He had me abstain from tea, coffee and alcohol and described my various symptoms with unerring accuracy.”

Monty said: “After a few months of this puritanical regime they told me I was unhealable.”

This isn’t the first time Monty has been open about his mental health and depression. He previously said that his depression would “come and go”.

Monty said he was told he was “unhealable” (Credit: ITV)

In a 2020 interview with the BBC, Monty explained: “I have for many years, suffered from depression, which comes and goes but tends to be something that is worse in winter.

After a few months of this puritanical regime they told me I was unhealable.

“And, touch wood, it’s been much better for the last few years. But for me, the benefits of nature are all about the physical connection with the rhythm of the natural world.

“Some of that rhythm is bleak – winter is cold. And yet even if inside you are bleak and grey and cold, if you believe that spring will blossom inside you, as well as outside in the garden, that’s powerful. So that’s how it works for me.”

Monty is back on Gardeners’ World tonight (Credit: BBC)

Gardeners’ World tonight

The BBC Two show will air tonight. According to BBC Two, the episode will see Monty giving a “masterclass on rambling, climbing and shrub roses”.

Read more: Monty Don fans rally round as Gardeners’ World star issues urgent ‘warning’

He’ll also share tips for water saving and harvesting.

Gardeners’ World airs tonight (June 30) from 9pm on BBC Two.

Do you enjoy watching Gardeners’ World? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.