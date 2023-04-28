Monty Don fans rally round as Gardeners’ World star issues urgent ‘warning’

Fans of Gardeners’ World host Monty Don are rallying round after he issued an urgent warning.

The horticulturist broadcaster, 67, took to his Instagram page to announce that his account had been hacked. He then warned his followers to ignore any messages of someone claiming to be his social media secretary.

Monty Don informed fans that his social media had been hacked (Credit: Splash News)

Monty Don urgent ‘warning’

Sharing a headshot snap of himself in the garden, Monty wrote in the caption: “WARNING! Someone has hacked my account and is contacting people claiming to be my social media secretary.

“I do not have a social media secretary and never contact people via Instagram so ignore any approach of any kind on this platform.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)

Monty Don fans react

Taking to the comments section, many fans sent their messages of support. One person said: “It’s a pity they haven’t anything better to do. I keep getting them from people pretending to be Jane McDonald.”

A second wrote: “It’s incessant at the moment especially on this platform. I don’t understand why it’s so easy for someone to set up an account in a celebrity’s name and bombard people with messages!! Come on META do something about it!!”

So you don’t want to adopt me as your second grandchild and teach me the ways of the English gardener?!?

“Good to know, but I would never believe it if I did get a DM,” another added. And a fourth user said: “We know the genuine article when we see it! Been blocking impostors for years.”

Some users even joked that they had already been scammed by the hacker. One person said: “Monty, you’ve already agreed to come over to my house for dinner I KNOW IT WAS YOU I’m still expecting you at 6pm!”

A second wrote: “So you don’t want to adopt me as your second grandchild and teach me the ways of the English gardener?!? Well now what am I going to do?!?” And another commented: “So does this mean I am unlikely to receive the ‘Full Monty Don’ calendar I have just paid good money for?”

Read more: Monty Don’s Instagram followers share fears for the star as he shares worrying update from his home

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.