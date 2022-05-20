Gardeners’ World star Monty Don on coping with health battle which has ‘come and gone’ for years

Gardeners’ World star Monty Don once opened up candidly about how he coped with his depression.

The TV star and horticulturist, 66, previously explained that he had suffered from depression for “many years”.

In a 2020 interview with the BBC, Monty said his depression “comes and goes” and it would tend to be “worse in winter”.

TV star Monty once opened up about his depression battle (Credit: BBC)

Monty Don on depression

He told the BBC in 2020: “I have for many years, suffered from depression, which comes and goes but tends to be something that is worse in winter.

“And, touch wood, it’s been much better for the last few years. But for me, the benefits of nature are all about the physical connection with the rhythm of the natural world.

“Some of that rhythm is bleak – winter is cold. And yet even if inside you are bleak and grey and cold, if you believe that spring will blossom inside you, as well as outside in the garden, that’s powerful. So that’s how it works for me.”

Monty said his depression would ‘come and go’ (Credit: YouTube/Today Show)

At the time, Monty also offered advice to people suffering with their mental health who didn’t have access to a garden.

He suggested looking out windows as the sky is “fascinating”.

Monty said to “notice what birds are in the sky” and be “curious, name them, find out”.

Monty is known for presenting his BBC gardening television series Gardeners’ World, which is on tonight on BBC Two.

The TV star said nature helped him during his battle (Credit: BBC)

Gardeners’ World

Tonight (May 20) will see Monty show the range of vegetables that can be easily grown in containers.

Meanwhile, Nick Bailey will give an insight into the bearded iris in Buckinghamshire.

Earlier this week, Monty revealed he had finished filming the BBC show following his recent bout of Covid-19.

He said on Twitter: “Finished filming GW today – garden looking great.”

Monty said he was off to Chelsea this weekend to get ready for the Chelsea Flower Show.

He added: “Will be on every evening next week doing a round up of the day on BBC2.”

Monty had previously told his followers that he had been in bed with Covid.

He tweeted: “It isn’t much fun and boy, doesn’t it knock you sideways! Utterly exhausted.”

Gardeners’ World is on BBC Two, tonight, from 8pm.

