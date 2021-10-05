The funniest Twitter memes as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down for several hours

Social media users were unable to use Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for hours yesterday as the platforms went down.

Facebook claimed an internal technical issue was the reason for the fault. And this not only affected Facebook services, but also apparently the company’s employees’ work passes and email.

More than 3.5 billion people use Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp across the world. And it seems many of those filled the times by either creating or enjoying memes making light of the issue.

It wasn’t a great day for Facebook (Credit: Pexels)

How Twitter reacted to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp going down

Many gags on Twitter related to users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp being compelled to switch over to Twitter.

And Twitter’s social media management also got into the joke, posting a ‘hello’ to “literally everyone” joining them.

Following Twitter’s lead, other big brands’ social media accounts and got involved – even those belonging to the affected platforms.

McDonald’s was the first mega-company to respond to Twitter’s greeting, asking how they could help.

Memes appeared on Twitter while Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down (Credit: Twitter)

Twitter shot back, referring to the supposed influx of new users: “59.6 million nuggets for my friends.”

Netflix also got stuck in. It took inspiration for its meme-ing from current hit Squid Game.

But Instagram’s Twitter presence leaned into the joke by making out as if they were feeling the strain as they struggled on.

“Hi and happy Monday,” Instagram posted in their tweet, adding an emoji looking dizzy to their post.

When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

Twitter memes given new life

As always, many familiar memes were tweaked to make them relevant to the outage.

Memes that regularly appear under various circumstances featuring The Simpsons and other favourites reappeared for the situation.

Everyone coming to twitter seeing Instagram and Facebook are down #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Tkfp3Ta0gq — Elliot 💫 (@Ifc_elliot) October 4, 2021

when whatsapp, instagram and facebook don’t work: pic.twitter.com/BmuurrmXXc — faffa + jungkook (@blurryfacesXx) October 4, 2021

But it was the memes suggesting other social media platforms – especially MySpace, where the joke was it might make a triumphant return and ‘come back from the dead’ – might fill the vacuum made by Facebook and Insta that seemed most popular.

MySpace, Twitter, tiktok, and Pinterest taking over the social media world now that Facebook and Instagram are down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/JAgwlxNJIb — ek 🌼💫✨ (@holloway_____) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg gets the meme treatment

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also came in for the meme treatment.

Reports suggested Facebook runs all of its own services through Facebook – including access to Facebook HQ.

Did this mean Facebook couldn’t access Facebook to fix Facebook?

Memers had a field day in suggesting Mark better roll his sleeves up himself in that case!

Mark Zuckerberg fixing the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3yoVhyYdM7 — Kr$hna (@most__wanted___) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg trying to fix WhatsApp,Instagram and Facebook pic.twitter.com/AFipf8WrHt — Rocky Dj🎧🇬🇭 (@Rocky_Ankomah7) October 4, 2021

What was your favourite meme you saw during the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage?

