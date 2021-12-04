Every year Strictly Come Dancing sees an array of talented stars put their dancing to the test.

While the glamorous dresses and exciting routines may seem like fun, we all know that it’s actually super hard to win the perfect score.

Especially when it comes to winning over Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Here are some of the Strictly contestants who managed to win over the judges and score the perfect 40.

Jill and Darren impress the judges with their jive (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly Come Dancing: The first 40

Jill Halfpenny and Darren Bennett were the first-ever contestants to score 40 on Strictly.

During week 8, Jill and Darren jived themselves to victory and won the perfect score.

To this day they still hold the highest score for a jive in Strictly history.

Lisa Snowdon sperformed an impeccable Cha Cha Cha (Credit: YouTube)

Lisa Snowdon and Brendan Cole

TV presenter Lisa Snowdon left viewers speechless when she scored 40 in the semi-final.

Her vibrant Cha Cha Cha to the Amy Winehouse track Tears Dry On Their Own won over the judges and made her top of the leaderboard.

Unfortunately, she only finished third losing out to Rachel Stevens and eventual winner Tom Chambers.

Strictly duo Pamela Stephenson and James Jordan danced the Viennese Waltz (Credit: YouTube)

Pamela Stephenson and James Jordan

Pamela and James won over the judges in week 8 after performing their groundbreaking Viennese waltz.

As part of movie week, Pamela and James recreated the famous scene from Ghost.

The pair won scores of 10 across the board after their steamy performance on the dance floor.

Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev danced a perfect salsa (Credit: YouTube)

Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev

TV presenter Caroline Flack and Pasha scored the first perfect score of the 12th series for their sensational salsa.

The pair blew the judges away with their flawless routine to Ricky Martin’s Maria.

Craig even told the contestants: “I thought it was very good.”

Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse danced the Charleston (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly Come Dancing: Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse

The audience went wild after Danny and Oti danced the Charleston in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Their ‘FAB-U-LOUS’ Charleston to Puttin’ On The Ritz left us all stunned.

After watching their show-stopping display, the judges all agreed that it was well deserving of the number 10 panel.

Strictly pair Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez danced the salsa (Credit: YouTube)

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez

Alexandra and Gorka Marquez shimmied their way to the top of the leaderboard in week 12 with their incredible salsa.

Their effortless shakes and twirls to Finally by Cece Penniston gave us all goosebumps!

Things were starting to look rough for Alexandra when she was stuck doing the dance off for the last two weeks.

But the audience rejoiced when the pair finally won a perfect score of 40.

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev performed the American Smooth (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly Come Dancing: Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Former member of the Pussycat Dolls Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev scored a full house for their remarkable American Smooth during week 12.

Their impeccable routine to Ain’t That A Kick by Robbie Williams managed to impress all of the judges.

And Craig even admitted it left him “speechless”!

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice made Strictly history (Credit: YouTube)

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice make Strictly Come Dancing history

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice made Strictly history during this year’s series.

Their spellbinding tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran left the Strictly judges in awe.

They loved it so much that the pair topped the leaderboard with the perfect score, at only week 6!

This makes it the earliest 40 in the show’s history.

