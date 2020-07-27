Former X Factor contestant Phillip Blackwell jailed for rape after horrific attacks

Former X Factor contestant Phillip Blackwell has been jailed for raping women over a 22-year period.

Blackwell, 56, filmed the horrific attacks and covered some of his victims' eyes with tape.

A court heard how Blackwell followed young women walking home at night alone.

Phillip Blackwell jailed after raping women over a 22-year period (Credit: YouTube)

Blackwell, who admitted 31 sex offences, targeted women in Birmingham, Coventry and Nuneaton.

He pleaded guilty to offences including rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration, false imprisonment, voyeurism and indecent assault.

His Honour Judge Cook described Blackwell as a devious man who "ruined and blighted lives" in his wake.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Adrian Langdale QC said Blackwell "plied victims with alcohol in order to get compliance".

Warwick Crown Court also heard that some of the victims were unconscious.

The court heard that Blackwell's first victim was told to "close her eyes and count to 100" after he was done attacking her.

Blackwell threatened victims

Blackwell also threatened victims to stop them telling the police.

One victim was told: "You have a beautiful body and I can do this over and over again."

Mr Langdale added: "He identified young females dressed in a particular way that he found attractive, [and] followed them in his car.

"It was cold, calculated behaviour."

Blackwell threatened victims to stop them telling the police (Credit: YouTube)

Blackwell carried out attacks in the late 1990s in the Midlands as well as in the Launceston area between 2005 and 2019.

He will serve a minimum of nine years.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Corfield said after court: "Blackwell offended on a huge scale.

He poses a serious danger to women.

"It is clear he is a dangerous and manipulative sexual predator who has caused untold misery to his victims for the purpose of his own sexual gratification.

"He poses a serious danger to women.

"Today, after more than 20 years of offending, Blackwell's past has caught up with him and now he must face the consequences of his actions."

Meanwhile, Blackwell appeared on The X Factor back in 2008 and toured with its live show in 2009.

