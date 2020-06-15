Former X Factor star Misha B claims the show and its judges scripted a bullying 'storyline'

Former X Factor contestant Misha B has claimed the ITV show scripted a bullying "storyline" to prevent her from winning the competition.

The singer - who appeared on the series in 2011 aged 19 - has hit out at its previous judges Tulisa Contostavlos and Louis Walsh for accusing her of bullying live on air.

Read more: This Morning in 'utter chaos' as guest fails to turn up on time

At the time, Misha was mentored by Kelly Rowland and a firm favourite to win the competition.

While getting feedback following a performance, both Tulisa and Louis accused her of picking on other contestants backstage.

What did Misha say?

Posting a clip of the incident on Instagram, Misha wrote: "I have received many calls and messages throughout the last couple of months regarding this incident.

"I have been in two minds of whether to address it, simply because I know that this problem is a lot bigger than me and I wanted to focus solely on the current affairs. Seeing the continuous mistreatment of my brothers and sisters all around the world has reawakened the PTSD that I have worked tirelessly to uproot and I know I do not stand alone on this.

Tulisa and Louis accused Misha of bullying backstage (Credit: Splash)

"In 2011 what I thought at the time would be the best opportunity for me, turned out to be the most painful experience of my life. What you see in this video is one percent of what I endured.

"They saw an opportunity to tear down a black girl that came from a broken home and worked together to assassinate my character and to sabotage my career by orchestrating lies. ALL FOR A HEADLINE."

Read more: Trisha Goddard admits she's received 'even more abuse' since Leigh Francis apologised for Bo' Selecta

She continued: "Nonetheless today and everyday I am a powerful black woman. I have been aware since I was a child, that my unapologetic nature would offend those that do not feel comfortable in their own skin.... Which results in this kind of behaviour.

"But in the words of our late great Maya Angelou. STILL I RISE. Please join me on Instagram live tonight at 9pm where I will be discussing my experiences further. I want to make it clear that I share my truth only to educate and uplift."

The star appeared on the 2011 series alongside Amelia Lily and Janet Devlin (Credit: Splash)

Misha also shared her thoughts on the incident in an hour-long video, revealing how the moment left her feeling suicidal.

She said: "I remember thinking of ways to end my own life, ways I could end the pain."

What did fans say?

Followers were quick to comment their support, with one writing: "Love you loads. Keep shining your light."

Another said: "QUEEN just know you inspired a whole load of us to follow through. Continue being you and being unapologetic. Wouldn't have you any other way."

While a third added: "You are a star! Always loved you and always will!"

Former judge Gary Barlow previously opened up about the incident in his book, revealing that bosses told the judges to use the bullying line.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Misha went on to finish fourth and has since toured with the likes of Nicki Minaj.

Entertainment Daily has approached representatives for the X Factor for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.