Former Countryfile star Julia Bradbury has launched her own gin and revealed she tries to “swerve” parenting duties if she’s hungover.

Julia, who turned 50 in July, is mum to son Zephyrus, nine, and five-year-old twins Xanthe and Zena with partner Gerard Cunningham.

And, when it comes to the morning after the night before, three kids can sometimes be a bit much after one gin too many.

Julia exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “I am notoriously bad in the mornings at the best of times. So I always try and swerve morning duty if we’re drinking.”

Former Countryfile star Julia Bradbury has launched her own gin (Credit: Outdoor Guide Gin)

Julia Bradbury reveals hangover tips

“But if I’m nominated I break all the screen time rules. I let the kids pile onto the bed and switch on a movie so I can languish for another two hours,” she laughed.

Asked about the best boozy night out she’s ever had, Julia told us: “The best nights are the ones you can’t quite remember.”

She added: “You know you’ve had a good time when you’re still gassing away or dancing around the kitchen at 5am.

“Those days are long gone with little ones to get up for in the mornings now. But I remember seeing a few sunrises pop up in the bush with my friends in South Africa over the years.”

Royal hijinks

Julia also revealed which member of the royal family she’d like to drink her new Outdoor Guide Gin with.

Forget Prince Harry, who was once known for his boozy party boy antics.

No, Julia wants to turn back the clock and enjoy a tipple with the Queen Mother.

If I could turn back the clock, I’d have a night on the gin with the Queen Mother.

Julia revealed she’d love to “turn back the clock” and enjoy a gin with the one-time royal matriarch.

The royal Julia would most like to share a tipple with is the Queen Mother (Credit: Splash News)

She told ED!: “If I could turn back the clock, I’d have a night on the gin with the Queen Mother.

“I’d mix her up a few of her favourite gin and Dubonnets that she reportedly enjoyed,” she said of the sweet wine-based aperitif.

“It would be great to get her take on the world today,” she added.

Ever the outdoorsy type, Julia quipped: “I haven’t tried the gin/Dubbonet combo. But I think you’d need to watch your footing coming down a mountain after a couple of those!”

The Outdoor Guide Gin costs £39.75 and is a unique juniper gin with a twist of flowers, fruits and herbs. Buy it online here.

