Former Blue Peter presenter Katy Hill has shared with fans the horrific scar she got after accidentally head-butting her loo.

Mum-of-two, Katy, 49, is a familiar face to many thanks to her daredevil work on the legendary BBC children’s show in the 1990s.

However, an accident at home means that she’s now scarred for life.

Katy and her scar (Credit: YouTube)

What happened when Katy Hill tripped and fell?

Katy took to Instagram to document the scar and open up about the accident.

She said she was rushing to the bathroom with her daughter when she tripped and “face-planted” her toilet.

Katy then said that the contact with the hard ceramic loo had caused a “two-inch” gash in the middle of her forehead.

She told The Sun newspaper: “It was a bad one and I was very grateful that the impact went down the centre of my forehead.

“As I found out from the doctors, if it had been slightly to either side, I might not be here now because the skull is thin in those parts.

“The irony isn’t lost on me that I used to jump out of planes and all sorts, and yet I injure myself in this way.”

The accident happened 18 months ago (Credit: Instagram)

She treated the accident as a wake-up call

During her time on Blue Peter, Katy became the first civilian to fly with the Red Arrows.

She also specialised in physical activities and stunts.

However, after her accident 18 months ago, Katy reappraised her attitude to life.

She called the incident a “wake-up call”.

Katy was a star in the 1990s (Credit: Terry Scott / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What does Katy do now?

Katy is now an ’empowerment coach’.

Her website says “Now – after training as a Personal Development Coach and NLP Practitioner – she brings LIMITLESS By Katy Hill which offers 1:1 Coaching, Keynote Speaking, Workshops and, new for 2021 Online Courses.

“Following a head injury in 2019 Katy is now even more passionate about encouraging clients to design and live their own LIMITLESS lives and thrives on partnering with individuals and teams to improve self-awareness, confidence and performance. ”

