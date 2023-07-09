Ferne McCann welcomes second baby as she shares adorable video of ‘beautiful’ tot

Ferne McCann is a mum again after confirming the news of the birth of her baby girl.

The former TOWIE cast member and partner Lorri Haines are both already parents to a child each from previous relationships.

Sharing a black and white video of the baby, Ferne told fans: “It’s a girl 06.07.23.”

Reality TV personality Ferne shares daughter Sunday with Arthur Collins, jailed in November 2017 for 20 years for an acid attack in a London nightclub.

Sunday, five, was born in the same month her father was sent to prison. Lorri, meanwhile, is dad to a son.

Ferne McCann has confirmed the new arrival (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Ferne McCann baby news

It was first reported ex I’m A Celebrity contestant Ferne was pregnant in The Sun in January this year.

Neither Ferne nor Lorri – a life coach and tech entrepreneur following a career as a jeweller – confirmed the news at the time. But a pal reportedly told the tabloid that Ferne was delighted to be expecting again.

The insider is said to have said at the time: “Ferne is over the moon. From the moment she met Lorri she knew she wanted to marry him and have his kids.”

The source added: “[Ferne and Lorri are] both ready to commit and are looking forward to their future together.”

Ferne and Lorri, left, are both parents to children from previous relationships (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Several months previously, in July 2022, Ferne and Lorri got engaged.

In the weeks beforehand, the First Time Mum star indicated to OK! that marriage and kids together had been discussed.

Ferne also said Lorri was “the first person” she could see having a future with. She added: “Who doesn’t dream of their happily ever after and getting married? Now I’m with him, I can properly live it and imagine that it is going to happen. It’s not just a dream – I feel like it is going to happen.”

How fans reacted to Ferne McCann baby news on social media

One pal commented: “Congratulations such magical news!” Another fan said: “BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL.” A third then said: “Many Congratulations to you all guys !! A big Sister Sunday you’re going to be amazing sweetheart.” Meanwhile, Ferne’s mum said: “So so in love with our new baby girl.”

