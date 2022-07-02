Ferne McCann has announced she’s engaged to her boyfriend Lorri Haines.

The I’m A Celebrity and TV reality star, 31, shared the happy news in a post on her Instagram on Saturday.

In the photo, Ferne and Lorri are seen kissing as she holds her ring finger up to the camera to show off the sparkler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann)

Ferne McCann engaged

The star captioned the post: “So happily ever afters do exist.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“I cannot wait to do forever with you baby @lozzahaines.”

Of course, fans rushed to congratulate Ferne on her happy news.

Ferne has announced she’s engaged (Credit: ITV)

One person commented: “Congratulations, you so deserve all the happiness.”

Another said: “Congratulations hun you so deserve it.”

A third added: “Ahh congratulations so happy for you both.”

Many of Ferne’s celeb friends also gushed over the news as James Argent said: “My beautiful friend, You deserve this so much. I couldn’t be happier for you.”

Ferne and Lorri shared their happy news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan added: “Ah congratulations Ferne.”

Love Island star Siânnise Fudge said: “Congratulations babe you deserve this soo much! So happy for you.”

Lorri also shared the news on his Instagram alongside another photo of Ferne showcasing her stunning ring.

He said: “She said yesssss.”

Last month, Ferne opened up about the potential of a wedding and having babies with Lorri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann)

Ferne McCann partner

She told OK! Magazine: “[Marriage and kids] is definitely something we talk about all the time.

“Lorri’s the first person I can see having a future with, so those things often come up. And with one of my best friends Danielle [Armstrong] getting married this year – it’s happening all around us.”

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

She added: “Who doesn’t dream of their happily ever after and getting married? Now I’m with him, I can properly live it and imagine that it is going to happen. It’s not just a dream – I feel like it is going to happen.”

Leave your congratulations to Ferne and Lorri on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.