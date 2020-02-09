Fans urge Fern Britton to 'take care of herself' as she reveals she's 'under the cosh'

It's been a rough start to 2020 for former This Morning presenter, Fern Britton.

Fern, 62, split with her husband of 20 years, chef Phil Vickery last month after it was revealed that she and her now ex-husband had reportedly not been on speaking terms for some time.

Their break-up was said to have not been a surprise to friends who had witnessed the deterioration of their relationship.

And now, fans have urged her to 'look after herself' after she said that she had been 'under the cosh'.

Almost finished book 9 #DaughtersOfCornwall ! A bit late because been slightly under the cosh 😶. Reminding myself that life is for living. Might get some pics tomorrow of Atlantic Breakers as #StormCiara blows in. If I don’t get knocked off the cliff I’ll post them .🏊🏼‍♀️ 🌊 xx ❤️ — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) February 8, 2020

In a Twitter post to fans, Fern - who is also the best-selling author of her Daughters Of Cornwall series of books - said: "Almost finished book 9 #DaughtersOfCornwall! A bit late because been slightly under the cosh.

Reminding myself that life is for living.

"Reminding myself that life is for living. Might get some pics tomorrow of Atlantic Breakers as #StormCiara blows in. If I don’t get knocked off the cliff I’ll post them."

It wasn't long before many of her 67,100 followers took to the site to register their support and urge the star to 'look after herself'.

One follower said: "Remember to look after yourself,x."

Fern replied: "I'll try not to forget!"

Another fan commented: "Wishing you calm after the storm."

In reference to Storm Ciara, which is battering the country today (Sunday February 9 2020), one more follower said: "Oh gosh Fern, stay well away from those cliffs. Take care."

Finally, one said: "That's brilliant Fern, I'm so glad book nine is nearly finished, you've become a brilliant author as well as your presenting before.

"Sounds a great book to get when released. Good on you Fern."

Fern and Phil had been married for almost two decades (Credit: Z.Tomaszewski / WENN)

Fern announced the split with Phil on Twitter, by saying: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

"We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support. (sic)"

She also issued a thank you to fans after they sent her their overwhelming support.

"Hello. Thank you so much for all your kind messages.

"They are so appreciated. More than you know. The kindness of strangers is overwhelming."

