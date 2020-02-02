Fern Britton issues message to fans after splitting from husband Phil Vickery

Fern Britton has thanked her fans for their support after she split from her husband Phil Vickery.

The 62-year-old television presenter recently announced she is ending her 20-year marriage to her husband and celebrity chef Phil, but insisted the pair will "always share a great friendship".

On Sunday, Fern said the "kindness from strangers is overwhelming" in a message shared to her Twitter.

Hello. Thank you so much for all your kind messages. They are so appreciated. More than you know. The kindness of strangers is overwhelming. Xx — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) February 2, 2020

"They are so appreciated. More than you know. The kindness of strangers is overwhelming."

"They are so appreciated. More than you know. The kindness of strangers is overwhelming."

The kindness of strangers is overwhelming.

Fern announced the split on Twitter, where she wrote: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

"We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support. (sic)"

Fern announced their split last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fern and Phil have 18-year-old daughter Winnie together, whilst the Ready Steady Cook presenter also has twins Harry and Jack, 26, and Grace, 23, with former husband Clive Jones.

The couple tied the knot 20 years ago in 2000, after Fern had split from Clive in the same year following a 12-year marriage.

They met on This Morning when Fern hosted the show alongside Phillip Schofield and the star previously said she never thought she would find love again as a mother of three children.

Speaking previously about the start of their romance, Fern told the Telegraph: "The boys were four; Grace hadn't even started toddling.



"I remember thinking at the time that nobody was going to take a 40-something woman with three kids. Then, one day at work, someone said, 'Phil Vickery fancies you.' And I went, 'Remind me - which one is he?'

"Eventually, I kidnapped him, put him and his dirty washing - he was single at the time - in my car and drove him home. The next day, he baked me his irresistible gooseberry crumble."

