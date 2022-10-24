Fern Britton makes emotional confession about ‘difficult’ times: ‘You have to get through’

Fern Britton has opened up about “difficult” times in a new interview.

The star announced her split from her ex-husband Phil Vickery in January 2020 after 20 years married.

Since then, Fern has once again been traversing single life.

In a new interview, the former This Morning presenter has opened up about single life.

Fern Britton has opened up about some of the difficult times she has faced since her split (Credit: Splashnews)

Fern on ‘difficult’ times

OK! Magazine reports that speaking at the Good Housekeeping Live festival last week, Fern explained: “You need to just find somebody and put your arms around them, and have a hug and a cup of tea and, generally, that fixes everything.

“I like to close the front door and just potter. You have to get through. It’s difficult. Life is difficult but it is also great.”

Fern also shared that she has her friends’ husbands to help her out with odd jobs around the house.

She said: “I have two cats. I live in a wonderful village and I have got two or three wonderful girlfriends. And when I am in the [bleep] their husbands come over and help me out [with household fixing]. It is lovely. We have fun.”

Elsewhere, Fern’s ex Phil hit headlines last month after rumours emerged that Phil was seen kissing Fern’s pal, Lorraine Stanton.

While Phil initially kept silent over the snaps, Lorraine shared her side of the story.

“It’s a difficult time for me and the family,” she told Mail Online. “I don’t actually live in the marital home anymore and it’s got nothing to do with the latest incident over the pictures.

“We are going through a grieving period as a family, and I’ve also just lost my stepfather. My children are feeling very vulnerable, and they are very upset about the whole situation.”

Phil later told the MailOnline: “Could not possibly comment on that because she’s just a friend. We’re just mates having lunch for goodness sake.”

Fern Britton recently hit headlines after her ex-husband was spotted ‘kissing’ her friend (Credit: Splashnews)

Fern Britton on her single life

Meanwhile, Fern previously ditched her old life and decided to move to the coast of Cornwall. Following the breakdown of her marriage, the TV presenter wanted to start over.

She told Good Housekeeping: “The last three years have been very hard; I lost my parents, I lost my marriage. I lost my other home in Buckinghamshire, too, because Phil lives there now and I’m in Cornwall.”

“My approach has always been, head down, keep going, and for the first time in my life, I’m thinking, hang on, where shall I go now? – and that’s quite nice. Suddenly, the world is my oyster,” she added.

Read more: Fern Britton takes Twitter ‘swipe’ at ex-hisband Phil Vickery following his ‘relationship with her best friend’ Lorriane

What do you think of Fern Britton’s latest comments about her personal life? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.