Fern Britton was congratulated by her fans as she shared some big news on Twitter yesterday (Thursday, October 27).

The former star of This Morning received an honourary award on Wednesday (October 26) – and her fans were delighted.

What a great day yesterday was! I had the honour of being awarded a Master of Arts Honorary degree at Plymouths St Mark and St Johns (Marjon ) University … and then of pontificating re how to interview .. embarrassed. Forgive me . 😬❤️❤️ https://t.co/CXDZLD4WYf — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) October 27, 2022

Fern Britton shares big news on Twitter

TV star Fern took to Twitter yesterday to share some big news.

In a tweet for her 124.6k followers to see, the 65-year-old revealed that she’d been awarded an honourary degree.

The honourary degree in question – a Master of Arts – came from Plymouth Marjon University.

Fern quote-tweeted a video of herself giving a brief interview after receiving her award. In it, she gave some advice.

“Never be cowed by the person you’re about to interview,” she said. “Never.”

“However big they are, or perceptibly small they might be,” she then continued.

Additionally, she then said: “The people who you underestimate will give you a great story.

“And those who think will give you a great story, sometimes just say nothing at all.”

Fern’s followers were full of praise for the star (Credit: ITV)

Fans of Fern Britton react

“What a great day yesterday was!” Fern tweeted.

“I had the honour of being awarded a Master of Arts Honorary degree at Plymouths St Mark and St Johns (Marjon ) University… and then of pontificating re how to interview,” she continued.

“Embarrassed. Forgive me.”

However, Fern’s followers didn’t think she should be embarrassed about her interview. Plenty of Fern’s followers took to the replies to pass on their congratulations.

“Congratulations Fern, very well deserved. You shouldn’t be embarrassed because you gave great advice. I’ve always loved your attitude to interviewing and you have the great gift of putting people at ease,” one follower said.

“Always loved to see you getting the giggles on This Morning,” they then added.

“That seemed like really good advice to me! Congratulations,” another then said.

Additionally, a third then said: “Many congratulations on the award.. I’ll be happy when you are made a Dame for services to British literature and media broadcasting.”

The former This Morning host made an emotional confession recently (Credit: ITV)

Fern makes emotional confession

Fern’s honourary degree comes just days after she made an emotional confession about being single.

Back in 2020, after 20 years of marriage, Fern and her husband, Phil Vickery, confirmed they had split up.

In a recent interview, Fern has spoken about the single life.

OK! Magazine reports that speaking at the Good Housekeeping Live festival, Fern said: “You need to just find somebody and put your arms around them, and have a hug and a cup of tea and, generally, that fixes everything.”

“I like to close the front door and just potter. You have to get through. It’s difficult. Life is difficult but it is also great,” she then continued.

However, despite life being “difficult”, Fern then confessed she isn’t without help.

She then said that her friends’ husbands help her out with odd jobs around the house.

“I have two cats. I live in a wonderful village and I have got two or three wonderful girlfriends. And when I am in the [bleep] their husbands come over and help me out [with household fixing]. It is lovely. We have fun,” she then said.

