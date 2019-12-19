Fearne Cotton shares stunning photo of her family on magical winter holiday

Former Celebrity Juice team captain Fearne Cotton has shared a stunning photo of her family on a magical winter break in Finland.

The presenter, 38, posted an image onto social media site Instagram, showing husband Jesse Wood and children Rex, 6, and Honey, 4, posing under the Northern Lights.

Fearne and her family visited the winter wonderland of Lapland.

Underneath the photo of the group, which showed them reaching up to the green-tinged Northern Lights sky, Fearne captioned the image: "Finland you are exceptional.

"Thank you for showing us your colours and enveloping us in your total silence.

No plane, car or wind noise at all which allowed clarity and mental space I’d been so lacking.

"The kids have made memories that will last a lifetime and your people are friendly and so relaxed. I can only hope I’ve brought back a little of that attitude with me to busy London. Lapland love!"

It wasn't long before many of her 2.9million followers responded.

Celeb pal Matt Baker - who recently quit The One Show live on air - said: "The Best lights are always Northern."

"Very beautiful, would love to see this," another follower said.

A third wrote: "Looks and sounds amazing! I'd love to see the Northern Lights."

Finally, a follower commented: "Glad you, Jesse and the kids loved it!"

Fearne opened up about her struggles with bulimia (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Recently, Fearne opened up about her battles with eating disorder bulimia in her 20s.

Speaking on the podcast How To Fail, she said the eating disorder was "intense" but, at the time, "felt like a release".

She explained: "It felt like a release, like every worry, every problem, thought, was just gone. It was like a little bit of euphoria afterwards."

