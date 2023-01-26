Coronation Street star Faye Brookes has made an exciting announcement today (Thursday, January 26)!

The 35-year-old has revealed that she’s now engaged to her partner, Iwan Lewis, after just four months of dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye Brookes (@faye_brookes)

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes makes big announcement

Earlier today, Corrie star Faye announced some exciting news.

Speaking to OK!, she revealed that she and her partner of four months, Iwan, are engaged!

In a statement, Faye said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Iwan and I are engaged.

I am going to be marrying my best friend.

“He proposed on New Year’s Eve. I am going to be marrying my best friend in the world after 16 years of friendship,” she then added.

Faye and Iwan met during a stint on stage in Legally Blond back in 2011.

The pair have been dating since October, with rumours recently emerging that they’ve moved in together.

Faye is now engaged (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes goes Instagram official with Iwan

Faye previously confirmed that she and Iwan were together back in October.

The soap star posted a picture of her and Iwan’s silhouettes on the wall as they shared a kiss.

She captioned it with a simple love heart.

She also tagged her now-fiancé in the snap too.

Fans of the star were over the moon, with some commenting that Iwan is “lucky” to be dating her.

“What a lucky man!” one fan commented.

“This is so sweet!” another then gushed.

Faye was on Corrie for 4 years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Who is Faye?

Faye has been gracing screens since 2013.

Prior to her tv debut, the 35-year-old appeared in numerous stage productions, including Legally Blonde.

In 2015, it was announced that Faye would be joining Coronation Street.

Over the course of the next 4 years – and 433 episodes – Faye made the role of Kate O’Connor her own.

After leaving Corrie in 2019, Faye’s next TV role was competing on Dancing On Ice.

Faye took part in the 2021 edition of the show and managed to make it all the way to the final – finishing in second place.

She has had a number of high-profile romances, including a relationship with Pop Idol star Gareth Gates. However, they split in 2018.

Read more: Faye Brookes’ love life: From toxic rows with Gareth Gates to ‘secret fling’ with Corrie co-star

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.