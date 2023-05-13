Fans rush to help Dan Walker after he admits on social media ‘this isn’t great’

Dan Walker had his fans rallying around with support after he admitted on Twitter how “this isn’t great.”

The 46-year-old has been a favourite amongst viewers for years – appearing on shows like BBC Breakfast and 5 News. And throughout his 20-year career, it’s safe to say he’s amassed a loyal legion of fans.

But on Saturday (May 13) the presenter’s followers were quick to rush and help him out when he suffered a mishap in his home.

Dan shared his mishap on Twitter (Credit: Channel 5)

Dan Walker fans rally round on Twitter

Taking to his Twitter account Dan shared a clip of the underneath of his sink – with a ton of water leaking from the pipe.

“I’m not a plumber but I’m pretty sure this isn’t great,” Dan wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag WeekendWetness.

Fans soon flooded the reply section with their tips and tricks on how the journalist can sort it out. One person said: “Tighten the plug hole using the edge of the strainer – there should be a screw in the middle.”

Another added: “YouTube will help you fix that Dan!” While a third quipped: “I had this last week! Turn water off. Should be a screw in or just under the plug hole in the sink that needs tightening to close the top part where the water is leaking. It’s simple if you can locate.”

I’m not a plumber but I’m pretty sure this isn’t great 😬#WeekendWetness pic.twitter.com/cZGdkCIIjG — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 13, 2023

Dan Walker accident

It comes after Dan was involved in a horror bike crash in February that left him with major facial injuries

The TV star collided with a car while on a bike ride to Sheffield train station. He was cycling around Ecclesall Road and St Mary’s Road roundabout. A week after the accident, he told The Sunday Times about his first recollections as he came around following the road incident.

Dan recalled how a police officer visited him to see if he remembered any further details about the crash, which occurred as he was cycling in morning traffic. Dan admitted he wasn’t making much sense following the incident – and his recollections may be considered hazy. Nonetheless he is convinced he was not at fault and he hopes the matter does not go to court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker)

Dan ‘could have died’ in accident

Dan also indicated he “can’t really remember” what the person – presumably the other driver allegedly involved – looked like. But he did describe he felt they appeared “deeply distressed” as he came round.

He added: “I know I could have died. But I also know how easy it is to make a mistake, even when you’re trying to be careful.”

