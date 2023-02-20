Dan Walker shares horrific pics of bloodied face as he’s rushed to hospital after accident: ‘Glad to be alive’

Dan Walker has revealed an accident which resulted in him being rushed to hospital this morning.

Dan shared shocking images of him sitting in an ambulance with some painful looking face injuries.

The Channel 5 News presenter thanked paramedics Shaun and Jamie for helping him as they smiled alongside him.

Channel 5 News presenter Dan Walker shared he was hit by a car (Credit: Channel 5)

Dan Walker accident

Dan shared images of his face covered in blood while sat in an ambulance, and wrote: “Bit of an accident this morning.”

Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike.

He shared that he was hit by the car while riding his bike, and admitted his “face is a bit of a mess”.

He added: “I don’t think anything is broken.”

Dan said that he was “glad to be alive” and thanked paramedics “Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene”.

Dan shared his attempt at a smile despite the injuries on his face.

He added he was “thankful for our NHS” at the end of the post.

It didn’t take long for fans and celebs to flood Dan’s comments with their get-well-soon wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker)

Dan on Instagram

One fan wrote: “Hopefully not too bad if you’re taking selfies! Get well soon fella.”

A second commenter said: “Blimey hope you’re ok and on the mend soon. And no permanent damage.”

A third wrote: “Oh my goodness! That looks so painful! I hope you recover soon.”

Presenter Zoe Ball wrote: “Ouch. Hope you’re not in too much pain.”

Fellow Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis wrote: “Oh my gosh! Get well soon!”

