Dan Walker shares ratings win for Channel 5 special Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley?

Channel 5 presenter Dan Walker received strong ratings for his new Nicola Bulley documentary.

The 45-year-old hosted Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley?, which featured an interview with Nicola’s partner, Paul Ansell.

The documentary aired just two weeks after the mortgage advisor, 45, was reported missing.

Dan Walker shares Channel 5 special results

The programme, which aired on Friday at 9pm, attracted 1.2 million viewers. According to one commentator, only BBC One achieved a bigger audience during that time slot.

Dan shared the results and praised his team for working so hard with such a quick turnaround.

Dan Walker fronted the Channel 5 Nicola Bulley programme on Friday (Credit: Channel 5)

He told fans on Twitter, as well as Instagram Stories: “Thank you for all your comments about our Nicola Bulley special.

“A brilliant team put that together and the family trusted us to do it well.

“Please call 101 to report anything about the case.

“I hope there are some answers soon.”

Paul said life was ‘a living hell’ (Credit: Channel 5)

However, not everyone believed the documentary was in good taste. Some viewers believed it was too early to air a speculative documentary about Nicola so soon after she was missing.

Thank you for all your comments about our Nicola Bulley special.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I am really angry and horrified and disappointed in Channel 5 for doing this… Channel 5 being speculative and sensationalist.

“What is your aim, the point of this programme?”

What was said in the documentary?

In the 75-minute show, Paul Ansell described the last two weeks had been an “unprecedented hell”.

He added that he did not believe the Lancashire Police’s theory that Nicola may have “drowned”.

“The fact that the divers and underwater rescue team and all that were in that river on the day, and thankfully found absolutely nothing, in the part where you would have to presume is her last known location,” he said.

“Personally, I am 100 per cent convinced it’s not the river, that’s my opinion.”

Read more: Dan Walker shares his “hope” after Nicola Bulley TV news special

What did you think of Dan Walker on the Nicola Bulley special? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.