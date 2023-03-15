Dan Walker’s show under fire for Tom Parker blunder as Siva Kaneswaran breaks down in tears

Dan Walker’s Channel 5 show came under fire on Tuesday (March 15) evening following a Tom Parker blunder during an interview with Siva Kaneswaran.

Newsreader Dan interviewed Tom’s The Wanted bandmate during yesterday’s progamme.

And the recent Dancing On Ice contestant broke down in tears as he spoke about his late friend.

But some viewers were upset themselves after a production error which saw Tom’s name spelt incorrectly.

Siva Kaneswara becomes emotional during Dan Walker chat about Tom Parker (Credit: Channel 5)

Dan Walker speaks to Siva Kaneswaran about Tom Parker

Siva, 34, became emotional as he opened up about his semi-final tribute performance to Tom.

Asked about that skate, soundtracked by his band’s song Gold Forever, Siva admitted after a pause: “I’m getting emotional ten seconds into the interview.”

An affected Siva continued: “It was beautiful because I just wanted to deliver a nice performance for him and a nice memory for his wife and kids.

“When his voice started [in the song Siva skated to], if you look at the opening scene, I’m literally gasping, thinking ‘Tom, get me through this.'”

Siva added: “We’re still grieving it’s not even been a year yet. It is just to make sure to keep communicating for everyone who loved him.”

Tom was in Siva’s thoughts as he performed on Dancing On Ice (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

‘How could someone get that so wrong?’

Some fans watching at home, however, were concerned to see Tom’s surname mistakenly referred to as ‘Walker’ as it flashed up on screen.

One viewer addressed Dan on Twitter: “@mrdanwalker I was quite surprised to see Tom Walker instead of Tom Parker during your interview with @SivaKaneswaran. How could someone get that so wrong?”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “@5_News if you’re going to report on someone as amazing as Tom Parker please get his name correct. Still lovely to see our brilliant Siva paying tribute to Tom who is missed so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siva Kaneswaran (@sivaofficial)

Over on Instagram, another fan wrote on a post of Siva’s: “Can’t believe they got Tom’s name wrong!!!”

But while another surprised supporter echoed that thought, they reckoned Tom might not be too unhappy if he knew.

Can’t believe they got Tom’s name wrong!!!

“Can’t believe they called Tom – Tom Walker. Tom will be laughing his head off,” they wrote.

And another fan comforted Siva: “The tears in your eyes when you were talking about Tom. He will be so proud of you as we all are.”

Read more: Dan Walker accident: Star hopes to avoid court as he declares ‘I’m not to blame’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.