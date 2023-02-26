Dan Walker has revealed he hopes to avoid court over his recent bike accident, declaring to a Sunday newspaper he’s “not to blame”.

Channel 5 newsreader Dan suffered facial injuries and was attended to by ambulance workers following the smash earlier this week.

He’s now told The Sunday Times about his first recollections as he came around following the road incident.

And the former Strictly Come Dancing star – who has kept fans updated about his health on Instagram and Twitter – also indicated when he would be returning to the studio to resume work.

Dan Walker reflects on bike crash

Telly fave Dan, 45, recalled how a police officer has visited him to see if he has remembered any further details about the crash, which occurred as Dan was cycling in morning traffic.

Dan admitted he wasn’t making much sense following the incident – and his recollections may be considered hazy.

Nonetheless he is convinced he was not at fault and he hopes the matter does not go to court.

I am confident that I am not to blame and I hope this can be resolved outside the courts.

Dan said: “I can’t go into details at the moment because the police might take another week or so to publish their report but, after talking to [the police officer], I am confident that I am not to blame and I hope this can be resolved outside the courts.”

‘I could have died but I also know how easy it is to make a mistake’

Dan also indicated he “can’t really remember” what the person – presumably the other driver allegedly involved – looked like. But he did describe he felt they appeared “deeply distressed” as he came round.

He added: “I know I could have died but I also know how easy it is to make a mistake, even when you’re trying to be careful.”

Dan also detailed how he has requested to speak to the driver, if they give their permission.

When will Dan Walker be back on TV?

Furthermore, Dan intends to return to his job as soon as possible – and that may be within days, he reckons.

“As long as the swelling and bruising have gone down, I think I will go back to work later this week,” Dan went on.

He also noted how Channel 5 have been “brilliant” and sent him chocolates.

However, Dan lightheartedly said he had sucked one of the chocs but won’t eat the others until his mouth heals.

Best wishes to Dan for a speedy recovery.

