Fans insist Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have ‘made their lockdown better’ with hilarious video

Fans have said Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have made their lockdown better with a hilarious video.

The duo have been entertaining their followers during lockdown with pranks and funny videos on their joint Instagram account.

Ant and Dec shared a clip to Instagram showing them playing around in a giant red and yellow children's car.

The video, which was taken before the coronavirus lockdown, shows the pair backstage at one of their shows.

Ant tells Dec: "Let's get you in that."

Dec replies: "Ohh that's a bit of me that," as he hops into the toy car.

He jokes: "Listen to that roar," as Ant makes engine noises behind him.

The pair played with a giant kids car (Credit: Instagram)

As the camera pans to Ant, he shouts: "Don't look at me I am the engine!"

Ant asks the cameraman: "You can sort this out in the edit yeah? Make it look like he's going fast."

Dec adds: "Put on like a sunshine and a road in front of me and some trees going by really quick."

An edited version of the video then played making it look like Dec was cruising on a road in the car while sporting a pair of sunglasses.

Thanks for making quarantine better, honestly you guys make my day.

The pair captioned the post: "Buckle up! Introducing the drive of your life. The Decmobil.

Fans thanked Ant and Dec for keeping them entertained during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"On the road price £59.99. Shades not included."

Fans loved the video, with many saying the pair have brightened their day.

What did they say?

One person commented: "This was the smile I needed today! Thanks, guys! Hope you're both OK."

Ant and Dec have been sharing funny videos during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: "Love that, thanks for making quarantine better honestly you guys make my day."

A third added: "I love it!!!! This made my day."

Another joked: "The right size for you, Declan."

