Dec Donnelly shrugs off Ant McPartlin claim about who's sexiest - but fans are divided

TV faves Ant and Dec have been on the box for the best part of three decades, and have won countless awards along the way.

But who wins the award for being the hottest of the two Geordie presenters?

In a hilarious video the pair have shared on Instagram, Ant reckons he has the answer – himself!

But Dec seems unconvinced by his partner's opinion, and needless to say the video has also provoked a fair few comments from the pair's followers.

In the short clip, Dec is seen telling fans: "Ant's printed his own paper today – how sad is that? It's funny 'cos it's not true."

We then see Ant holding up a newspaper emblazoned with the headline: "World exclusive: Ant sexier than Dec."

Ant has always been HOT!! Sorry Dec.

Dec quips that the headline is "fake news", before a clip is shown of US President Donald Trump repeating the phrase.

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed more than 332,000 times, and as you might expect, it's provoked quite a response among fans of the two stars.

Some people agreed with Ant's assertion. One wrote: "Ant has always been HOT!! Sorry Dec."

Another added: "I'll go along with that headline!"

Ant and Dec have won loads of awards for their presenting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But others didn't approve with the verdict at all. One fan scoffed: "Nah. His forehead is the best thing about him."

A second wrote: "Ahahaha love Ant but Dec has always caught my eye. IDK if it's the baby face or the blue eyes and light hair that gets me."

Some fans were more diplomatic, and refused to distinguish between the two stars. One opined: "It's 50/50 for me."

And another wrote: "Both sexy to be honest. Haha."

Fans are in disagreement about which of the pair is 'sexier' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back in January, Ant and Dec picked up the Best Presenter gong at the National Television Awards. It was the 19th time that the popular pair have won it.

The two presenters will next be on our TV screens on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, tonight at 7pm on ITV1.

As for the debate about who is the 'sexier' of the two, we daresay that question will be raging on for a good while yet.

